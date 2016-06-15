Your browser is out-of-date.

10 design ideas for small bathrooms

Botanical Inspired Home Accessories, Loop the Loop Loop the Loop Garden Accessories & decoration
Of all the rooms in our homes, compact bathrooms often appear as though they'll be the most difficult design projects. A real challenge due to their minuscule size, small wash spaces are commonly neglected in the process of a home renovation or refurbishment. However, your little bathroom needn't suffer in the design stakes, but rather impart practicality, purpose and versatility. 

Here at homify we love a tricky or challenging test, and there is often no greater a task than attempting to update a cloistered, cluttered and neglected small bathroom. To provide you with some ideas and inspiration before you begin your remodel or refresh, we've collated and gathered 10 of our favourite small bathrooms. From industrial-esque wash spaces to neat storage solutions, check out the images below and get a few neat ideas for your new bathroom today!

1. Removing barriers

BIDDULPH MANSIONS, MAIDA VALE, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Modern bathroom Grey
When you're working with a small space, the last thing you need to be worrying about are walls! This bathroom is waterproof, and works with a barrier-free aesthetic. Industrial in its appeal, the concrete textured walls provide a wash 'bunker' that is both stylish and surprisingly spacious in its ambience. Better yet, the extra room has allowed a large vanity along the wall, with gorgeous twin sinks. 

2. Focus on the tub

Drummonds Case Study: Georgian Farmhouse, Surrey homify Country style bathroom
If you have little space to work with, choose a feature as a standout and work with it. A bathtub is often the largest item in a room; however, it can impart luxury and style effortlessly. Look for small freestanding bathtubs that will fit your space, but still allow the room a sense of airiness.

3. A chalet-style bath/shower combination

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
The bath/shower combination is a tried and tested staple of the small bathroom. No need to forego comfort, simply add your shower above the tub! This chalet-style example is a beautiful compact space that still evokes a sense of comfort and relaxation.

4. When your bathroom is also your utility room

Bathroom Polygon arch&des Minimalist style bathroom Tiles White
If your utility room is within your bathroom, check out some smart joinery options. Neat cupboards will allow you to hide your washer and dryer stylishly and efficiently.

If you need assistance with cupboards and joinery, speak to a professional via the homify website today!

5. Simple and sleek

Neutral is always a fabulous colour scheme for a compact space, and this wash space proves it! Check out the statement contrasting vanity that imparts interest and an eye-catching feature to the bathroom.

6. Effective wall storage

Temporada Otoño-Invierno 2015, VILLATTE - La Maison VILLATTE - La Maison BathroomTextiles & accessories
When you are lacking space in your bathroom, the walls provide the ideal area to incorporate storage. Take some cues from these examples, and ensure your room is well equipped.

7. Laundry basket and matching linen

FERM Living, Interiortime Interiortime BathroomTextiles & accessories
If you are unable to undertake a full-blown renovation, simple changes can help your space feel stylish and updated. This laundry basket and shower curtain combination is gorgeously bright and helps bring to life the small bathroom.

8. Accessorise with style

homify BathroomTextiles & accessories Copper/Bronze/Brass Metallic/Silver
Choose your accessories wisely! More often than not, less is more, and you won’t require too much to make your space feel renewed and unique. Pick quality over quantity.

9. Add a plant!

Galvanised metal plant pot Loop the Loop Garden Accessories & decoration
Plants have a wonderful ability to bring spaces to life, as well as purifying the air around them. Look for indoor plants that require a small amount of light, and add to a dull or dreary corner of your compact bathroom.

10. Surprisingly luxurious

homify Modern bathroom
For the last bathroom on our list we are taking a look at this compact yet highly luxurious space. Effortlessly chic, the rain shower head and stone wall panelling look sophisticated and sleek.

We hope our Ideabook provided you with some handy tips and tricks to get you on the path to bathroom harmony! If you would like some more domestic inspiration, check out: Bathroom fittings and fixtures

A serene apartment in District 10
Do you see any other small bathroom essentials missing from our list of ideas? We'd love to hear from you, leave us a comment below!

