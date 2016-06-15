10 design ideas for small bathrooms

Of all the rooms in our homes, compact bathrooms often appear as though they'll be the most difficult design projects. A real challenge due to their minuscule size, small wash spaces are commonly neglected in the process of a home renovation or refurbishment. However, your little bathroom needn't suffer in the design stakes, but rather impart practicality, purpose and versatility.

Here at homify we love a tricky or challenging test, and there is often no greater a task than attempting to update a cloistered, cluttered and neglected small bathroom. To provide you with some ideas and inspiration before you begin your remodel or refresh, we've collated and gathered 10 of our favourite small bathrooms. From industrial-esque wash spaces to neat storage solutions, check out the images below and get a few neat ideas for your new bathroom today!