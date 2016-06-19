The family home with a deceptive façade

Boasting a deceptively minimalist and angular exterior façade, today's feature home hides a number of innovative design secrets within. Brought to us by the creatively astute team at Deça Mimarlık, this dwelling features an abundance of intriguing interior finishes, which ensure it truly stands out from the crowd. Oozing glamour, luxury, and a bold impression of opulence, this magnificently large villa is a feast for the eyes and the senses.

From the dramatic spiral staircase that spans all three floors, to the extravagant lighting that has been employed throughout, this home demands attention with its over-the-top luxury and abundance. Large, exuberant and uncompromisingly lavish, this Turkish residence is as surprisingly comfortable as it is extraordinary.

If you would like to take a peek inside and discover what lies behind these mystifying exterior walls, check out the images below!