The family home with a deceptive façade

Boasting a deceptively minimalist and angular exterior façade, today's feature home hides a number of innovative design secrets within. Brought to us by the creatively astute team at Deça Mimarlık, this dwelling features an abundance of intriguing interior finishes, which ensure it truly stands out from the crowd. Oozing glamour, luxury, and a bold impression of opulence, this magnificently large villa is a feast for the eyes and the senses.
From the dramatic spiral staircase that spans all three floors, to the extravagant lighting that has been employed throughout, this home demands attention with its over-the-top luxury and abundance. Large, exuberant and uncompromisingly lavish, this Turkish residence is as surprisingly comfortable as it is extraordinary.
If you would like to take a peek inside and discover what lies behind these mystifying exterior walls, check out the images below!
Perched atop a street's crest, this home is one of the most welcoming and inviting homes in the neighbourhood. Boasting an earthy colour palette, timber panelling is featured on the lower level of the dwelling, while this is continued upwards and seen as part of the balcony, as well as the second and third floors.
Impressive, luxurious and extremely large, the residence boasts a fourth level that has been enclosed in glass. To make the most of the hot Mediterranean climate, multiple floors have outdoor spaces for enjoying the summer sun. Let's take a peek inside!
Wow! Moving inside the home we were totally unprepared for the interesting and unique interior that awaited us. Here the living room is full of character, and although modern, is replete with heritage features, furniture and fixtures. Wall panelling is an obvious sign of the old-world charm and charisma that this room employs, while the Queen Anne style furnishings are juxtaposed against more retro, mid-century modern designs.
The light fitting within this space is a huge eye-catching detail, and provides subtle yet bright illumination throughout. Formal in its approach, this room is perfect for entertaining with friends, family or guests.
Despite the rather contemporary exterior of this house, the designers have ensured the interior is warm, welcoming and cosy. This is extremely visible within the kitchen, where a combination of lighting, joinery and accessories create a gorgeously approachable space.
Ideal for entertaining, the cooking space is large, and comes replete with all the necessary 21st-century amenities. Standout features include the tiled flooring, and a central island that brings an extra level of practicality to the room, while looking striking and exciting.
Within the television room we see a different aesthetic altogether. The exposed timber ceiling sets the scene for a room that is darker, and oozes an interesting character. Lighting has been added around the incorporated television unit, as this helps avoid glare, and ensures a more pleasant watching experience. Cosy and comfortable, this is a perfect space to cisy up during a cool evening.
One of the most impressive elements in this home is the use of lighting. Instead of simply opting for standard ceiling lights, almost every room has some sort of incorporated LED that brings a soft and sumptuous mood to the space.
This is particularly evident in this room where the staircase is illuminated, as well as underneath the raised stone flooring.
Undeniably the jewel in the crown of this new build home, the spiral staircase is a curvy and delightful statement that sits in a central point of the house. A stark contrast to the exterior façade's angular appearance, this impressive multi-level staircase is an attention-grabbing pièce de résistance for the property.
Finally, we take a trip to the top floor of this home. Here we see the glazed cube-like structure that was visible from the exterior image of the dwelling. Inside sits the master bedroom. With a calming colour palette and plenty of bright natural light, this area is undoubtedly a wonderfully serene space to sleep. Relatively relaxed in comparison with the other interiors, this easygoing and understated room is still luxurious and extremely opulent.
