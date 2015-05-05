Cool consoles

As the first room that guests see when they enter your home, your hallway is the perfect place to announce your own unique style. It’s also a place that tends to attract clutter, whether that’s shoes or old receipts, umbrellas or discarded gloves. While coat and shoes racks, these days, are often triumphantly stylish, the main feature of your hallway will inevitably be your console. You’ll need to choose one based on your needs, but while consoles are functional, they can also tell a story about you. A console will set the tone for your hallway, so you’ll need to think about how it will fit in with existing furniture, or, if you’re starting from scratch, what kind of style palette you want to work from. Colour should always be a consideration—hallways can be dark, and the last thing you want is for visitors to be confronted with a dreary space when they enter your home. Below, we’ve selected six consoles to suit every taste, from fun and funky to restrained and elegant.