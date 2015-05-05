Cool consoles

As the first room that guests see when they enter your home, your hallway is the perfect place to announce your own unique style. It’s also a place that tends to attract clutter, whether that’s shoes or old receipts, umbrellas or discarded gloves. While coat and shoes racks, these days, are often triumphantly stylish, the main feature of your hallway will inevitably be your console. You’ll need to choose one based on your needs, but while consoles are functional, they can also tell a story about you. A console will set the tone for your hallway, so you’ll need to think about how it will fit in with existing furniture, or, if you’re starting from scratch, what kind of style palette you want to work from. Colour should always be a consideration—hallways can be dark, and the last thing you want is for visitors to be confronted with a dreary space when they enter your home. Below, we’ve selected six consoles to suit every taste, from fun and funky to restrained and elegant.
Add a splash of colour, and elegance, to your hallway with this smoky green console. The clean lines of classic Scandinavian design make this console unobtrusive, while a pop of colour will liven up darker hallways.
In the mood for something more elaborate, but still classic? The cabriole legs of a Rococo style console ooze refinement, with a touch of grandeur. The more ornamental flourishes of the style have been pared back in this example, giving it a contemporary feel. Whether modern or classic decor is your preference, this console will ensure the entrance to your home is a seriously grand one.
If you're going Rococo, why not throw caution to the wind and have some fun with it? Elegant curves combined with a wild burst of colour are a real style statement, one your guests will be talking about long after they leave!
If you're looking for both form and function, this floating console is just the ticket. Those bits and bobs that can clutter up a hall console are easily hidden in the storage box beneath, leaving space on the shelf for only those items you want your guests to see! Forest green and dark wood give this console a Scandinavian feel, and if your hallway is a small one, a floating console is a great way to inject a sense of space.
Stack it up! Another floating console, another great space saving idea. These fun and funky shelves from Andreas Janson offer plenty of space for all the essentials—keys, gloves, even takeaway coffee!—while the vertical stacking means even the smallest hallway can accommodate them. The ’stack’ idea is reflected in the layered wood that makes up each shelf, and the blocks in between, creating a coherent yet playful piece.
Industrial style has been HUGE in interiors for the past few years, and the trend shows no signs of running out of steam. Kimie Desabrais gives us her twist on industrial with this combination of a rough-hewn, thick console-top with plexiglass legs. For fans of solid, no-nonsense furniture who want a lighter edge, this console is the perfect choice.
The IGGY by Luca Longu is an ingenious and versatile console that can be modified to suit your changing needs. The spruce storage cubes can be slotted in at a variety of heights, and at any point along the horizontal, so you can change the look of your hallway in seconds.
Finally, if storage is your main concern, this console offers plenty of space to stow everything from slippers to scarves. Keep clutter out of sight in the drawers, and show off your treasures on the shelves!