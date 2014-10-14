Something that comes across as both aesthetically pleasing and incredibly up-to-date is the style fusion of vintage and industrial for home decoration and furnishing. It is a style fusion that can apply to a lot of budgets too, given that one is more than able to splash out to create an excellent finish and an outstanding interior or get creative, source their own furniture and even make it themselves. Regardless, and as I am sure you will agree, given the following examples, the end product is often one that can be admired by all.

When we stand back and look at this situation, you can't simply throw any old items in together, in one design, and hope for the best, no; you have to mix and match your decorative elements to achieve this, or even select pieces that host the best of both worlds. So, without further ado, let's take a look at some great examples of just how one can achieve this, looking at the great work professionals across Europe and the world have been producing…