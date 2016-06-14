A serene apartment in District 10

Today we have the opportunity to peek inside one of Singapore's landmark condominiums. The apartment is one of the smaller residences in the huge D'Leedon development. The property was designed by renowned Architect Zaha Hadid and enjoys an enviable location in Tanglin District. But today, we will focus on the interiors that come to us courtesy of interior designers and decorators Eightytwo.

Eightytwo employed a minimalist Scandinavian theme which perfectly optimises the relatively small space. It softens the impact of the multifunctional furniture, while imbuing the home with bright natural warmth. So come with us on a photo tour to see all the details…