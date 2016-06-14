A serene apartment in District 10

Today we have the opportunity to peek inside one of Singapore's landmark condominiums. The apartment is one of the smaller residences in the huge D'Leedon development. The property was designed by renowned Architect Zaha Hadid and enjoys an enviable location in Tanglin District. But today, we will focus on the interiors that come to us courtesy of interior designers and decorators Eightytwo.
Eightytwo employed a minimalist Scandinavian theme which perfectly optimises the relatively small space. It softens the impact of the multifunctional furniture, while imbuing the home with bright natural warmth. So come with us on a photo tour to see all the details…
One of the best features in this apartment is the balcony. Although it's one of the smaller apartments within the building, it has prize views of Bukit Timah’s greenery, Marina Bay and District 10. The large window openings allow for lots of light to penetrate the space, and the lofty views create a sense of bright abundance. This feel has been accentuated by the use of spare, minimalist furnishings in the living room. Fine white curtains fall to the ground in elegant folds, and the subdued white walls and polished floor add a sense of breezy refinement.
On the other side of the living room we have a mottled beige feature wall. This adds a soft and earthy feel to the apartment. This is somewhat amplified by an organic sculpture and a few understated decorations. Finally, note the simple white television cabinet. It is raised off the floor and adds to the bright, breezy feel of the space.
The minimalist white kitchen has been set in the corner and enclosed by sliding glass doors on two sides. This allows the occupants to close the kitchen off from the living area. It's an interesting way to separate living spaces and one that we don't see too often. The dining area has been carefully integrated into the kitchen space with the use of a pastel green feature wall. Alternative features such as wooden container wall storage, mismatching chairs and pendant lights add a youthful feel to the space.
Space is at a premium in every city pad and here we have a good example of clever bedroom storage solutions. The designers have turned the bedroom doorway into this great walled storage unit. It runs from floor to ceiling and makes the most of every little bit of space. There are also plenty of unique shapes and open shelves to add real interest. Finally, note the great little study nook in the corner.
The subdued grey bedroom has lots of wooden finishes and a deep grey feature wall. The bedside table design is an interesting choice. The small shelves have been raised from the floor to avoid boxing in the space. The side lamps have also been suspended from the ceiling to keep the tables as clear as possible. Also, note the deep window shelf space. This now doubles as a mini storage space.
The child's bedroom is just as efficient as the other spaces in this small home. A sleeping platform has been installed instead of a standard bedroom. This creates lower storage areas and allows the designers to make the most of every inch of available space. At the same time, a great little desk has been attached to the platform and floating shelves make the most of floor space.
