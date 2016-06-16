A sad apartment gets a joyful revamp

A narrow slice of the bedroom has now been stylishly cordoned off with the help of a wall and glass detailing, making way for a space which houses a closet and easy-to-use storage niches!

This home is now all about practical good looks with sleek finishes and a strong urban vibe. Clutter and dinginess no longer have a place, all due to the brilliant new design and planning.