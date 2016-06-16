A sad apartment gets a joyful revamp

The Gyeonggi Province in South Korea has it all – urban wonders, the splendid countryside and plenty of tourist attractions. We were busy relishing its varied delights and on the lookout for homes that incorporate a global flavour while keeping the simplicity of the region alive. The makeover of an old apartment to a new and practical urban space is what caught our eye this time, and we invite you to take a look. Designed by Design Brides, a group of interior designers and decorators, this apartment is now an amazing contemporary abode a far cry from its original dull and cluttered avatar. The residence now makes lavish use of wood and smart neutral tones to create a style statement like no other. Join us below as we see how it was done!
The home was previously dull with a kitchen wedged in at the far end of the main hall. Meanwhile, gloomy walls and abundant clutter made this a space where it was impossible to cook happily. The outdated cabinets also needed a sharp upgrade!
This bedroom had no coherent design scheme before its makeover. The lack of style made it a chaotic space filled with features which simply did not match with one another. Furthermore, storage seemed to be a problem with a huge, unsightly closet taking up an entire wall and a desk squeezed into the corner.
The entryway now ushers us in with a black industrial-style door. This immediately sets the monochrome design in motion, albeit with cream-hued walls for a more soothing effect. The light hardwood floor now looks more at home in these sleek yet understated environs.
The designers decided to do away with the chaotic mayhem and bring in a simple style that is all about cream and pale wood. These touches mix perfectly and complement the black frames and doors, creating a sleek effect that brings an open look to the space. Modern furniture and a glass coffee table exhibit a soothing urban ambience.
A slightly rustic aesthetic has been brought in thanks to the wooden table with the black metal legs and industrial black lamp. The bench set against the wall now makes for a better use of space, and the kitchen is a vision in white at one end. A sleek black shelf sits high on the wall as another stylish addition.
With a breakfast nook on an elevated platform and a pale wooden bed unit with black bedding, this bedroom could not get more relaxing! Natural light infiltrates through the smart blinds and brightens up the entire area with ease.
A narrow slice of the bedroom has now been stylishly cordoned off with the help of a wall and glass detailing, making way for a space which houses a closet and easy-to-use storage niches!
This home is now all about practical good looks with sleek finishes and a strong urban vibe. Clutter and dinginess no longer have a place, all due to the brilliant new design and planning. Looking for more ideas? Here’s another home makeover story for you to enjoy: From black-and-white to colour: a tiny home brightens up.