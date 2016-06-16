A beautifully upcycled one-room apartment

This stylish one-room apartment is furnished with a surprisingly sophisticated combination of upcycled and salvaged materials. It presents as an alternative to the standard image of a hotel room, but has just as much polish and comfort as your average hotel guests might expect.

The apartment is set in Neukölln, a Berlin neighbourhood with a very raw, creative and multicultural atmosphere. The architects Spamroom chose upcycled materials to reflect the edgy spirit of the area and created some adventurous multifunctional furniture.

The apartment is just 30 square meters, so there are lots of ideas here to inspire anyone with a small home. Come with us on a photo tour of this original little apartment! We have lots of details at hand…