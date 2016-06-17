Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ways to a perfect all-white interior

April Kennedy April Kennedy
A Spacious Apartment in Prenzlauer Berg, lifelife GmbH lifelife GmbH Scandinavian style living room
Loading admin actions …

Super clean and sparkling white walls are just about the best start you can make with any home decor. White makes a room feel airy, peaceful and clean. It lays the foundation for other hues and makes a colour scheme feel cohesive but not crowded. It also tends to make small accent colours pop and fill a room with energetic zing! Some of us are just so in love with the fresh ambience of a white interior that we barely add any other colours at all.

So today, we are going to present 10 sparkling white interiors. We'll include all-white homes and others with a few splashes of colour. There are lots of ideas here to help figure out how to make white work for you!

1. A cool Nordic living room

Skandynawskie biele i szarości., 4ma projekt 4ma projekt Scandinavian style living room
4ma projekt

4ma projekt
4ma projekt
4ma projekt

All white interiors are definitely the hallmark of Scandinavian design. This Nordic cool living room has the same brilliant illuminated feel we saw in the other rooms. This time, we also have classic Scandi typographic framed prints, pale grey and of course, pale wood. Wood and white are two elements that will always work well together in a design.

2. Serene white bedroom

Haus Witzhave, raphaeldesign raphaeldesign Mediterranean style bedroom
raphaeldesign

raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign

There are a few rooms in the home where white really comes into its own—and the bedroom is one of them. This all-white bedroom feels peaceful and utterly serene. Note how the colour accents are soft and subdued. Although we love fresh bursts of colour, the bedroom is really the place to avoid intense or energising hues.

3. All-white furnishings

Master Bedroom TG Studio Modern style bedroom
TG Studio

Master Bedroom

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

The angles and edges of the white furnishings blend in to each other creating a very airy, open and almost dreamy ambience. The pale wooden floors are the perfect choice for this room.

4. Fresh, energetic white room

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The blazing illumination of a primarily white room will really draw attention to its smallest colourful elements. Just check out this beautiful little white hallway and eating nook! It may be white, but it's certainly cosy.

5. White with a little drama

A Spacious Apartment in Prenzlauer Berg, lifelife GmbH lifelife GmbH Scandinavian style living room
lifelife GmbH

lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH

The tiniest black elements add a whole lot of drama to an all-white room. But be careful not to use too much. The dramatic monochrome living room has just about the perfect amount of black.

6. The perfect white kitchenette

Downtown White on White Apartment, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist kitchen White
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Downtown White on White Apartment

Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect

White is perfectly suited to a kitchen—and this is particularly so in a small kitchen. This gleaming white kitchenette is tiny, but has a perfectly sophisticated feel. Note the addition of chrome handles. Chrome, brass and metal elements are always good accompaniments to white.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. White minimalism at its best

南房総の家（House in Minami-Boso）, 株式会社仲亀清進建築事務所 株式会社仲亀清進建築事務所 Modern bathroom
株式会社仲亀清進建築事務所

株式会社仲亀清進建築事務所
株式会社仲亀清進建築事務所
株式会社仲亀清進建築事務所

White is not just the hallmark of Scandinavian style, but a favourite of minimalist designers too. This perfectly clean white bedroom and bathroom is a great example of minimalist design at its finest.

8. Carefree and creative white bedroom

The Bed, ArqRender ArqRender Modern style bedroom White
ArqRender

ArqRender
ArqRender
ArqRender

We tend to feel more creative in white interiors. Eliminating colours and distractions tends to encourage the mind to explore new connections and roam freely. White is a great choice if you want to go for a carefree and creative decor.

9. A Mediterranean beach apartment

SABAUDIA SUL MARE, Stefano Dorata Stefano Dorata Modern living room
Stefano Dorata

Stefano Dorata
Stefano Dorata
Stefano Dorata

The dazzling white coastline of the Mediterranean is dotted with countless white homes. This gorgeous white beach home is the perfect example of how sophisticated a white interior can be. You don't need to add colour, just let the cool sea view imbue the room with energy.

10. White textures

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Rustic style bedroom Concrete White
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

People sometimes fear that a wholly white interior might look boring or lack variety. However, these interiors simply need lots of textures to come alive! This white bedroom is a great example of how beautifully this can be done.

If you're in the mood for more decorating, this project is sure to appeal: The small apartment of big ideas.

A modern home of elegant luxury
Do you love the brilliance of a white interior? Let us know in the comments field below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks