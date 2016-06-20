Your browser is out-of-date.

11 creative headboards for a unique bedroom

April Kennedy April Kennedy
oriental vintage, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd
Designers tend to go wild when it comes to the bedroom headboard. That little-used wall area is the perfect place to explore some more adventurous design. It doesn't impede on precious room space so it can be built up and out from the wall as well. It could even incorporate a beautiful storage unit or distinguish the sleeping area from the living room in a one-room home.

So today, we have gathered 11 of the most amazing headboards we've come across. They range from the beautifully simple to the downright glitzy and glamorous. Check them out!

1. A glamorous bedroom look

Glamour Bedroom homify Bedroom
homify

Glamour Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

The headboard in this dark and sexy bedroom is nothing short of spectacular. From the glittering fall of glass spheres to the beautiful burst of mirrors, this headboard totally defines the spirit of this bedroom.

2. Shabby chic bedroom

RISTRUTTURAZIONE: una casa da monte affacciata sul lago , STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL Rustic style bedroom Concrete White
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL
STUDIO PAOLA FAVRETTO SAGL

A bedroom headboard doesn't need to actually be a fixed attachment to the main bed frame. This, of course, means that there are all sorts of opportunities for recycling and upcycling old antique frames to suit. This shabby chic white headboard is a lovely addition to this all-white bedroom.

3. Kalaidescope of colour!

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style bedroom
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

A headboard is a great place to concentrate a whole lot of colour and intricate design. This works perfectly if your bed linen is rather plain. Perhaps a wall decal or modern geometric design like this could work.

4. Asian-themed headboard

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This simple white bedroom has a very pure and simple aesthetic. The antique wooden Asian headboard plays a big part in the look. The circular patterns encourage the eye to contemplate the larger things in life!

5. Headboard and artwork in one

Vivienda en Benicassim. Valencia, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern style bedroom
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

The headboard is a great place to display artwork. Fragile works should obviously be placed above head level, but in general, this is a good area because it's so free from foot traffic and potential bumps and scratches.

6. Eclectic hippy ambience

Außergewöhnliche Retro-Wohnung des estnischen Fotografen Toomas Volkmann, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
Baltic Design Shop

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

This totally eclectic and lively bedroom has a good few ideas that might appeal to the budget-conscious decorator. The bold blue walls provide a perfect backdrop for a whole lot of decorations on the wall. A collection of upcycled objects could look great against a wall like this. All you need to do is create great colour contrasts as seen here.

6. Backlit Asian screen

oriental vintage, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

Some great backlighting or trapped LED lights give the most ordinary wooden objects more polish and gloss. Just look at this fantastically backlit Asian screen for inspiration! It comes to us courtesy of interior designers and decorators Ample Design.

8. Headboard with cool little storage units

DUHESME, Géraldine Laferté Géraldine Laferté Scandinavian style bedroom
Géraldine Laferté

Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté
Géraldine Laferté

This headboard may not be as glitzy as the others shown today, but we love subdued and streamlined design and find it pretty amazing. The compartments are irregularly shaped, each has its own little downlight and the gorgeous white frame gives it a certain Nordic chic feel.

9. A subtle Indian headboard design

Valencia Tower , Elevate Lifestyles Elevate Lifestyles Modern style bedroom
Elevate Lifestyles

Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles
Elevate Lifestyles

This wooden Indian headboard has a very subtle sophistication. The ornate gold symbols add a beautiful glitter to the board and the soft variations in the timber have a very grounding effect.

10. Whimsical padded headboard

SS Bedroom - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Country style bedroom
MUDA Home Design

SS Bedroom—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Ideally, your headboard will be padded and comfortable to rest on. So this means there's opportunity to explore a lot variety of whimsical fabrics. This is a fairly easy DIY project if you have the inclination.

11. Wrap-around bedhead

FOTORREALISMOS, A|H Decoración e interiorismo A|H Decoración e interiorismo Scandinavian style bedroom
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo
A|H Decoración e interiorismo

This kind of headboard is very popular in Singapore at the moment. The headboard extends up towards the ceiling and reaches over to provide a sort of ceiling for the bed. It tends to give the bedroom a little drama and would be a great choice for those choosing a bed for a one-room apartment.

If you love the dark bedroom we explored earlier, have a look at 12 ways to decorate with dark colours.

Which of these bedroom headboards is your favourite? Do you have an unusual headboard at home? Let us know in the comments below!

