11 creative headboards for a unique bedroom

Designers tend to go wild when it comes to the bedroom headboard. That little-used wall area is the perfect place to explore some more adventurous design. It doesn't impede on precious room space so it can be built up and out from the wall as well. It could even incorporate a beautiful storage unit or distinguish the sleeping area from the living room in a one-room home.
So today, we have gathered 11 of the most amazing headboards we've come across. They range from the beautifully simple to the downright glitzy and glamorous. Check them out!
The headboard in this dark and sexy bedroom is nothing short of spectacular. From the glittering fall of glass spheres to the beautiful burst of mirrors, this headboard totally defines the spirit of this bedroom.
A bedroom headboard doesn't need to actually be a fixed attachment to the main bed frame. This, of course, means that there are all sorts of opportunities for recycling and upcycling old antique frames to suit. This shabby chic white headboard is a lovely addition to this all-white bedroom.
A headboard is a great place to concentrate a whole lot of colour and intricate design. This works perfectly if your bed linen is rather plain. Perhaps a wall decal or modern geometric design like this could work.
This simple white bedroom has a very pure and simple aesthetic. The antique wooden Asian headboard plays a big part in the look. The circular patterns encourage the eye to contemplate the larger things in life!
The headboard is a great place to display artwork. Fragile works should obviously be placed above head level, but in general, this is a good area because it's so free from foot traffic and potential bumps and scratches.
This totally eclectic and lively bedroom has a good few ideas that might appeal to the budget-conscious decorator. The bold blue walls provide a perfect backdrop for a whole lot of decorations on the wall. A collection of upcycled objects could look great against a wall like this. All you need to do is create great colour contrasts as seen here.
Some great backlighting or trapped LED lights give the most ordinary wooden objects more polish and gloss. Just look at this fantastically backlit Asian screen for inspiration! It comes to us courtesy of interior designers and decorators Ample Design.
This headboard may not be as glitzy as the others shown today, but we love subdued and streamlined design and find it pretty amazing. The compartments are irregularly shaped, each has its own little downlight and the gorgeous white frame gives it a certain Nordic chic feel.
This wooden Indian headboard has a very subtle sophistication. The ornate gold symbols add a beautiful glitter to the board and the soft variations in the timber have a very grounding effect.
Ideally, your headboard will be padded and comfortable to rest on. So this means there's opportunity to explore a lot variety of whimsical fabrics. This is a fairly easy DIY project if you have the inclination.
This kind of headboard is very popular in Singapore at the moment. The headboard extends up towards the ceiling and reaches over to provide a sort of ceiling for the bed. It tends to give the bedroom a little drama and would be a great choice for those choosing a bed for a one-room apartment.
