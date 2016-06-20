Your browser is out-of-date.

Empty shell to timber belle: a Japanese home transformed

Justwords Justwords
石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
Today, a delightful Japanese home transformation beckons and we are busy enjoying the brilliantly delicate features that dot this country's artistic, design and fashion landscape. We invite you to join us here in Tokyo as we take in some characteristic urban modernity underscored by a strong Oriental aesthetic. The makeover of this city home, in particular, has left us hankering for more! The architects and designers at Moy Architects in Tokyo have given this dull abode a rustic makeover with classy overtures, making it a winner all the way. Take it all in with our cool before & after tour!

Before: a style void

石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

This apartment was previously an empty space with no character. The dull white walls and forbidding doors created an altogether boring and unimaginative space with no features of interest. But, yes, we acknowledge the fact that there were a lot of possibilities for this large space…  

Before: dilapidation station

石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

The home lay in a dilapidated condition requiring a good dose of maintenance. Paint can be seen peeling off the ceiling while the walls looked ready to fall down. The wiring also appeared outdated and the colour needed a complete overhaul. Overall it's a bare shell, and the architects had their work cut out. 

​After: a raw and bright wooden space

石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 Eclectic style living room
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

Here we see that the place has been reworked in a beautiful and creative way. While the basic floor plan has not changed, you notice a box-like structure in middle of the room—created in the style of a traditional Japanese tatami room. The designers have cleverly used the surrounding wall of the box structure to incorporate storage and benches.

After: pops of colour in the living area

石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 Eclectic style living room White
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

The main hall and living room are now bathed in a delightful green and wooden palette, bringing out a strong traditional touch with classic herringbone flooring. The use of a single vibrant colour is a very Japanese touch that the designers have used here to full modern rustic effect. We also love how the designers have brought in natural light which bathes the entire place.

After: simple wooden platform

石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 Eclectic style living room
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

On the opposite side of the room is a structure that is truly representative of Japanese homes; a simple low-rise wooden sitting area. The designers have also provided a way of partitioning off this area with a soft white curtain. It's a clever way of dividing the entire area without a concrete wall.

After: a lovely blue addition

石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 Eclectic style living room
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

Notice the line of indigo blue tiles which runs along the windows, providing a wonderful contrast to the traditional herringbone flooring. The designers must have realised that a complete wooden floor would have made the space monotonous. This blue tile border almost lights up the surface, adding a lovely modern touch.

After: another private space

石川台のアパート, MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計 Eclectic style study/office
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計
MoY architects | 山本基揮建築設計

This snug working den is made unique by another box space. The entire apartment is a co-existence of spaces through boxes, which enables the creation of personal zones without hard walls. The lovely dark greenish-blue colour on the box wall gives a peaceful character to the area while the white curtain adds an element of elegance. The built-in shelves offer much-needed storage to this den-like space. 

After its makeover, this home now enjoys a warm ambience filled with sleek touches! If you loved this traditional Japanese home makeover, here is another stunning transformation story for you: A sad apartment gets a joyful revamp.

Do you like the raw wooden finish in this home? Are you a fan of Japanese interiors? Let us know in the comments!

