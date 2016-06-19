Before and after: a Singapore home gets a chic upgrade

Wow, now that's what call a transformation. Everything has changed thanks to the white wall-mounted sink that makes the space look roomier. The simple bowl sink on the white counter adds oodles of style, as the light peeping out from underneath the mirror adds a chic touch. This home is now a vision in elegance and style thanks to the makeover. It has successfully slipped out of its unimaginative past and become a charming Singaporean space!

