A modern home of elegant luxury

As the population of the world swells, space – especially within a busy, and extremely dense city – is ultimately going to come at an inflated price. This rings particularly true in India, where although it is the 7th largest country by geographical area, it is also the 2nd most populous country with over 1.2 billion people. With limited room to move, and cities becoming overwhelmingly crowded, it is refreshing to experience a dwelling that has the privilege of adequate space to construct an impressive and luxurious contemporary home.

Today on homify we are travelling to Pune. As the 9th most populous city in India, and the second largest in the state of Maharashtra after the state capital Mumbai, Pune is a bustling West Indian locale. The dwelling in question, designed by the innovative team at Chaney Architects present a stylish and stunning modern abode, which boasts minimalism and chic elegance.

On an expansive plot of land, the designers have created a striking yet spacious dwelling: a refined home for those looking to live the high life in one of the world's busiest cities. So come with us, and journey inside an intriguing and lavish property, check out the images below, and get some inspiration for your abode!