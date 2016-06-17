Drab to dreamy: a Spanish home gets a sumptuous makeover

Before: Well, it was pretty much just empty space that was drab and dark. The room seemed completely tone deaf when it came to the style tune. The white walls looked almost grey due to the lack of proper lighting. The grey flooring was a bit much too.

Post transformation, the living room enjoys a retreat-like feel and has definitely opened up. The pale log cabin-esque floor perfectly complements the cream-hued furnishing and walls, as well as the glossy furniture that has been used to chic effect.