Drab to dreamy: a Spanish home gets a sumptuous makeover

Ever walked into a space and thought how different and beautiful it could look with a makeover? That’s exactly the point of today’s before & after feature. Located in San Cristobal de la Laguna, a small town in Spain, we found this home completely bereft of any style or personality. All that changed when the interior designers from LCB Studio decided to give it a stunning makeover, taking advantage of every aspect and turning it into a place so lovely that it leads you to wonder—how could this possibly be the same house? Come and have a look if you don’t believe us!
Before: Well, it was pretty much just empty space that was drab and dark. The room seemed completely tone deaf when it came to the style tune. The white walls looked almost grey due to the lack of proper lighting. The grey flooring was a bit much too.
Post transformation, the living room enjoys a retreat-like feel and has definitely opened up. The pale log cabin-esque floor perfectly complements the cream-hued furnishing and walls, as well as the glossy furniture that has been used to chic effect.
We're still in the same space but looking at it from a different perspective. Wow, what a transformation! The personality-lacking space now enjoys a distinct warmth thanks to the frosting of cream in all corners including the doors and windows. The table behind the couch holds a pretty crystal vase with roses to add a hint of colour to match the nearby dining chairs and artwork.
The bedroom earlier lacked a practical wall-to-wall closet that could house belongings comfortably. This cramped cupboard stood blocking one corner without much practical use. The plain white walls did not do much to this room except provide a unimaginative background.
And now? This definitely looks like a different space! The new bedroom has a soothing dreamy feel, thanks to the confection-like cream hues that have been added to the space. The closet now sits neatly behind a wall with a mirror in front, freeing up space and also making it look suave.
Here we can see the living room at much closer range. The top-quality finishes and the clever design changes make this room as far removed from the original as can be!
The other bedroom of the home enjoys pretty lighting thanks to the bedside lamps and a stylish touch with diagonal woodwork behind the bed. We can conclude, then, that this is one of the most astonishing turnaround projects we have seen and is surely enough to inspire those of you who are looking to renovate your dwelling!
