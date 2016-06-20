9 creative design ideas for small kitchens

When designing and decorating a compact kitchen it pays to think and act smart during the design and planning stages of your new space. However, this is often difficult as it can be tricky knowing what to include and where. Today on homify we are taking a look at a few neat kitchen designs that have utilised their small space efficiently and created a functional, stylish and productive cooking area.
To learn more about what to include, as well as some handy design tips and tricks, take a peek at the examples and images below. From hidden dining tables to implementing bright hues, we've got you sorted when you begin your next compact kitchen makeover or renewal.
Lack of preparation space is a huge issue in smaller kitchens. To combat this, consider pull-out worktops and benches that will provide temporary room, remaining stowable when not required.
Bright colours are an instant room enhancer for all compact and small spaces. If your kitchen is dull or lacking energy, consider a neon hue such as this example to give the area a burst of radiant illumination.
Due to their size, compact kitchens require careful consideration and placement of appliances in order to work efficiently and productively.
When working with small and compact spaces, it helps to have the latest in joinery technology. If you have an awkward corner or nook that makes life difficult, check out ways to solve the problem shrewdly and skilfully.
To get the latest in kitchen joinery and accessories, it is usually best to consult a professional.
Tempered glass shelving can give your room a sense of airiness as it avoids closing off the space, instead leaving everything open and free. Switch your cupboards to open shelves and breathe new life into your compact kitchen.
If you are lacking space in your kitchen, it is unlikely you will be able to create a permanent dining area. However, this neat example shows us how an informal eating space can easily be fashioned by employing creative joinery and cabinets. Simply pull out this removable table, add chairs and voila, you will have an instant room for your friends and guests.
As well as a lack of work space in the kitchen, storage is another common problem and issue. Solve your compact cooking area dilemmas by installing a freestanding shelf unit that is perfect for all your additional tableware and accessories.
Lighting plays a huge role in the ambience and atmosphere of a space. Keep your compact kitchen looking fabulous and roomy with bright recessed lights, which are indirect rather than direct. This will avoid casting light upon any one particular area of the room, but instead create a spacious aura and aesthetic.
If you are lacking room within your kitchen, consider built-in furniture which can enhance the overall design of your home. Here the kitchen bench is continued through to the hallway, employing a handy workspace and home office.
