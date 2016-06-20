Your browser is out-of-date.

9 creative design ideas for small kitchens

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Eclectic style kitchen
When designing and decorating a compact kitchen it pays to think and act smart during the design and planning stages of your new space. However, this is often difficult as it can be tricky knowing what to include and where. Today on homify we are taking a look at a few neat kitchen designs that have utilised their small space efficiently and created a functional, stylish and productive cooking area. 

To learn more about what to include, as well as some handy design tips and tricks, take a peek at the examples and images below. From hidden dining tables to implementing bright hues, we've got you sorted when you begin your next compact kitchen makeover or renewal. 

1. Pull-out worktops

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Lack of preparation space is a huge issue in smaller kitchens. To combat this, consider pull-out worktops and benches that will provide temporary room, remaining stowable when not required. 

2. Go neon!

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Eclectic style kitchen
Bright colours are an instant room enhancer for all compact and small spaces. If your kitchen is dull or lacking energy, consider a neon hue such as this example to give the area a burst of radiant illumination. 

3. Consider your appliance placement

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
Due to their size, compact kitchens require careful consideration and placement of appliances in order to work efficiently and productively. Consider consulting a kitchen planner to get the right design, and consequently a cooking space that works well—and looks good too! Find a professional kitchen aesthete via the homify website and remodel your home with confidence and style.

4. Advanced accessories and joinery

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
When working with small and compact spaces, it helps to have the latest in joinery technology. If you have an awkward corner or nook that makes life difficult, check out ways to solve the problem shrewdly and skilfully. 

To get the latest in kitchen joinery and accessories, it is usually best to consult a professional. Find one easily via the homify website!

5. See-through shelving

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style kitchen
Tempered glass shelving can give your room a sense of airiness as it avoids closing off the space, instead leaving everything open and free. Switch your cupboards to open shelves and breathe new life into your compact kitchen. 

6. A hidden dining table

homify KitchenTables & chairs
If you are lacking space in your kitchen, it is unlikely you will be able to create a permanent dining area. However, this neat example shows us how an informal eating space can easily be fashioned by employing creative joinery and cabinets. Simply pull out this removable table, add chairs and voila, you will have an instant room for your friends and guests.  

7. Freestanding storage and shelving

Kitchen update, Hege in France Hege in France Scandinavian style kitchen
As well as a lack of work space in the kitchen, storage is another common problem and issue. Solve your compact cooking area dilemmas by installing a freestanding shelf unit that is perfect for all your additional tableware and accessories. 

8. The correct lighting

homify Modern kitchen
Lighting plays a huge role in the ambience and atmosphere of a space. Keep your compact kitchen looking fabulous and roomy with bright recessed lights, which are indirect rather than direct. This will avoid casting light upon any one particular area of the room, but instead create a spacious aura and aesthetic. 

9. A multipurpose space

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
If you are lacking room within your kitchen, consider built-in furniture which can enhance the overall design of your home. Here the kitchen bench is continued through to the hallway, employing a handy workspace and home office. 

Did these kitchen ideas get your creative design juices flowing? If you need a little more inspiration, continue reading here: 6 Modern Kitchen Must-Haves

Do you have experience in designing or decorating a compact kitchen? We'd love to hear about any trials, tribulations, or successes in the comments...

