9 creative design ideas for small kitchens

When designing and decorating a compact kitchen it pays to think and act smart during the design and planning stages of your new space. However, this is often difficult as it can be tricky knowing what to include and where. Today on homify we are taking a look at a few neat kitchen designs that have utilised their small space efficiently and created a functional, stylish and productive cooking area.

To learn more about what to include, as well as some handy design tips and tricks, take a peek at the examples and images below. From hidden dining tables to implementing bright hues, we've got you sorted when you begin your next compact kitchen makeover or renewal.