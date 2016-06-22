11 creative ways to store and hang your clothes

So you’ve moved into a new apartment, but lo and behold, there are no built-in cupboards or wardrobes. As much as this can seem a frustrating and annoying domestic issue to deal with, it certainly doesn’t mean your home has to be impractical or inefficient.

Today on homify we are going to take a look at 10 creative ways you can store and hang your clothes. From making the most out of awkward nooks to employing the latest in stylish clothes racks, we have a solution for you! Read on to learn more about how you can give your dwelling an overhaul, by checking out the impressive stylistic options below.