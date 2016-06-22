Your browser is out-of-date.

11 creative ways to store and hang your clothes

press profile homify press profile homify
better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
So you’ve moved into a new apartment, but lo and behold, there are no built-in cupboards or wardrobes. As much as this can seem a frustrating and annoying domestic issue to deal with, it certainly doesn’t mean your home has to be impractical or inefficient. 

Today on homify we are going to take a look at 10 creative ways you can store and hang your clothes. From making the most out of awkward nooks to employing the latest in stylish clothes racks, we have a solution for you! Read on to learn more about how you can give your dwelling an overhaul, by checking out the impressive stylistic options below.

1. Under the bed

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

While only suitable for storing clothes you don't mind folding, under-bed boxes are a fantastic way to free up space in the rest of your room. If you're not keen to store larger garments like this, it's still a great solution for underwear and spare bedding—and with a snug lid, you're guaranteed to keep dust at bay!

2. The bedroom cube

The Living Cube, Till Könneker Till Könneker Dressing room Storage
Till Könneker

Till Könneker
Till Könneker
Till Könneker

It doesn't get much more inventive and ingenious than this impressive bedroom cube! All you can possibly need to create the ideal organised and minimal sleeping quarters is this all-in-one compact piece of furniture. Featuring a space for clothing, books, and all other bedroom accoutrements, we adore this impressive feature. 

If you are considering bespoke storage space for your bedroom, check out a list of professional joiners via the homify website. 

3. Ladders and open shelves

casa 10, J J Scandinavian style bedroom
J

J
J
J

Ladders have long been a popular accessory for bedrooms, and these days there are numerous designs and stylistic options to suit any and every space. Go for a vintage look and source second-hand ladders to hang your clothes and accessories. 

4. Colourful and inviting

Prettypegs - Shoe your furniture! Prettypegs BedroomAccessories & decoration
Prettypegs

Prettypegs—Shoe your furniture!

Prettypegs
Prettypegs
Prettypegs

This gorgeous example is a great illustration of how you can hang items from an overhead wire, which looks effortlessly chic, and wonderfully whimsical. 

5. Keep it on display

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
YAM Studios

Clapham Common Flat 2

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

Make a statement out of your clothes and keep them on display. Here we see a lovely open clothing rack constructed from timber, which additionally features a place for shoes too. 

6. The ultimate open dressing room

Novenove Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA Campbell Watson Dressing room Wardrobes & drawers
Campbell Watson

Novenove Walk In Wardrobe by LEMA

Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

If you have the space, you should consider turning an area of your dwelling into a stylishly open dressing room. This example is neat, tidy and seriously envy inducing! Invest in your bedroom storage and you will be sure to create a welcoming and enjoyable home.

7. A collection of handy hooks

Проект однокомнатной квартиры 40 м² (раздельная комната), SAZONOVA group SAZONOVA group Dressing room Accessories & decoration
SAZONOVA group

SAZONOVA group
SAZONOVA group
SAZONOVA group

As well as racks and cupboards, hooks are an oft-overlooked domestic accessory with endless possibilities and uses. For an individual and unique interior, try out a few different hooks for an original aesthetic. 

8. Making the most of your room's hidden corners

Trüggelmann, Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Dressing room Storage Engineered Wood Multicolored
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen

Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen

Houses often have awkward and hidden corners; make the most of these by transforming them into helpful areas of your home. This under-stair cupboard setup is fabulously inventive, and a perfectly ingenious place to keep your clothes. 

9. The ceiling hanger

Möbel, Calvill Calvill Dressing room Storage Copper/Bronze/Brass
Calvill

Calvill
Calvill
Calvill

Fancy a little DIY action this weekend? Get creative and hang your clothes from a well-fashioned hanging rack that is sure to provide loads of space for your garments as well as look stylishly organised. 

10. Under-stair storage

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Under-stair space is a fabulous place to built a neat wardrobe with plenty of room to hang your clothes. This example takes a disused area of the room, and modifies it to suit a range of uses.

11. A creative clothes rack

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

For our final look at an ingenious way to hang clothing, we take a peek at this creative clothes rack. Not simply another place to dandle and drape garments, this is a beautifully designed rail set-up that will act as a feature of your room, as much as it will a practical piece of furniture. 

Intrigued to see more? Check out another fabulously inspiring Ideabook here: 6 ways to create a fun and stylish shared kids bedroom

A Japanese monochrome oasis
Do you think we missed anything? If you have some more fabulous ways to store clothing, let us know in the comments below!

