9 natural ways to clean your home

The way we clean our dwellings has a huge impact on the health and wellbeing of our family and ourselves. Using dangerous chemicals in the home not only creates an unhealthy environment, but their particles can stay in the atmosphere and domestic dust for decades. It is for this reason that it makes practical sense to ensure our homes are cleaned using natural methods. Luckily there are plenty of home-grown versions of typical cleaning products that are easy to make, and will keep your abode sustainably chemical free.

If you are looking for some non-toxic, inexpensive and eco-friendly solutions to keep your house or apartment looking spic and span, read on below!