9 natural ways to clean your home

The way we clean our dwellings has a huge impact on the health and wellbeing of our family and ourselves. Using dangerous chemicals in the home not only creates an unhealthy environment, but their particles can stay in the atmosphere and domestic dust for decades. It is for this reason that it makes practical sense to ensure our homes are cleaned using natural methods. Luckily there are plenty of home-grown versions of typical cleaning products that are easy to make, and will keep your abode sustainably chemical free.
If you are looking for some non-toxic, inexpensive and eco-friendly solutions to keep your house or apartment looking spic and span, read on below!
Before we invented a range of complex synthetic-based products, our ancestors had a range of easy, safe and inexpensive cleaning remedies.
Get back to basics, improve the health your family and your home, by tossing the chemical concoctions, and switching to more environmentally friendly alternatives. You will be surprised how far a little castile soap and elbow grease will go!
If you need assistance with the overall design of your home, chat to an interior designer before you begin your cleaning overhaul. We have a huge collection of decorators to help you via the homify website, check it out!
In order to clean naturally and easily in your home there are a few essentials every sustainable, eco-friendly home requires:
- Water (naturally!)
- Baking Soda
- Plain white vinegar (or apple cider vinegar)
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Borax
- Essential oils (We like to use tea tree, lavender, and eucalyptus)
- An all-purpose castile soap (Dr Bronner's is the tried and tested favourite)
- Lemons
- Olive oil
- Coarse salt
It's as easy as 1… 2… 3, with this handy multi-purpose cleaner. Add 4 cups of water, 2 cups of hydrogen peroxide, and half a cup of lemon juice, for a safe and (surprisingly) effective surface spray. Makes approximately 1.6 litres.
In our bathroom we have ditched the unhealthy chemical room freshener, instead opting for a homemade one using the following: water, bi-carb soda and essential oil. Add approximately half a cup of the bi-carb into a spray bottle, add your 5-10 drops of essential oil (orange works particularly well in the bathroom), and top with water. Mix and spray!
For a homemade window cleaner you will need to buy the additional ingredient min 70% Isopropyl Alcohol. This helps create a streak-free shine, and is fairly essential for that crisp finish.
In equal parts add your rubbing alcohol to white vinegar and distilled water, for an easy, safe and effective cleaner.
Do you have a pesky rug stain that simply won't budge? Try soaking the stain in white vinegar for at least 5 minutes, then sprinkling baking soda over the top. The solution will bubble; wait a few minutes (max. 5), and then wipe the mixture away. Scrub the rug a little, and vacuum up the remnants for a clean and stain free carpet.
Olive oil is a fabulous timber polisher and can help bring to life your interior furniture. Add 2 cups of olive oil with 1 cup of lemon juice and work into different surfaces using a cloth, for a sleek and chic shine.
Borax has been used by people to clean their homes for over 100 years, for this reason it is an ideal ingredient in many home-cleaning remedies. As well as using it to remove stains and loosen oven grime, my favourite is using borax to clean a filthy toilet bowl. Pour in a cup of borax, leave overnight, and the next morning scrub away the easily removed dirt and sludge.
Coarse salt is a fabulous way to remove nasty stains and goo build-up that might seem impossibly stuck. Simply pour on salt, grab a cloth, add a few drops of castile soap and scrub, scrub, scrub!
We hope this Ideabook gave you a few solutions to turn your home into an eco-friendly, chemical-free abode. If you would like to read more, check out: 8 tips to really organise your house (and to keep it that way!)