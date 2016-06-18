The glossy home of unusual shapes

The beautiful home we will present today has a tropical feel and all the decadent features you might expect from this style. It has a private bar, gorgeous lap pool and an ambience that's just a little bit glitzy.

It comes to us courtesy of Brazilian architects Marcos Biazus. The property has two levels and covers a vast 450 square metres. But it is the glossy finishes and interesting arrangement of shapes that really have our attention. Restricting the colour scheme to all-white has allowed the designers to explore a huge variety of shapes while retaining the cohesion so important in any decor. So, let's get on with exploring this Brazilian home with a photo tour. It's sure to impress!