A modular home of minimalist chic

These days, modern prefabricated houses are a far cry from their mundane and mediocre predecessors. Instead, these dwellings have been fabulously reinvented to provide inexpensive housing that still boasts luxury, style and refinement. Generally built off-site and assembled on-site, modular homes impart a sense of efficiency into the construction industry, and offer the owner a range of modifications that personalise their structure, and impart a sense of uniqueness.

Today's feature property is no exception; replete with class and modernity, this residence features a minimalist touch that has been enhanced through smart architecture and lavish interior features. Designed by Valencia-based firm inHaus, this dwelling is part of the Chipioni range, and simply bursts with energy and verve.

A humble 75 square metres in size, the compact abode is dynamic in its appeal and essential elements. Offering high quality finishes, sophisticated fixtures, and a range of seamlessly introduced fittings, we adore the unfussy and uncomplicated aesthetic.

If you would like to take a peek inside this intriguing and streamlined property, check out the images below and get a little inspiration for your next home makeover or remodel.