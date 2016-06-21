A Singapore home of wild surprises

It is rare to find a home with genuinely daring interior design. But today we will explore a gorgeous Singapore interior that truly challenges all the usual rules of design.
Singaporean creatives Design Intervention have furnished this lovely home with a leopard print rug, black kitchen and zebra-style fabrics. There is black bathroom which makes one feel like they are immersed in a fish tank, a bar emblazoned with starbursts and a bathtub with a unique and quirky theme. We admit that some of these elements might sound garish, but all together, they make for a surprisingly glamorous and exciting interior.
Come with us for a photo tour of this fabulous home! We promise it will be an interesting ride…
The home is blessed with great natural light and green views. The designers have started with a white base and added an incredible variety of colours and textures. Despite the huge variation in patterns and colour, the design has cohesion. This has been achieved by the very powerful use of accent colours. The golden accent hues in the pillows, sofa and artworks unify the disparate elements. The darker colours of the built-in wall unit, artworks and furnishings are another point of cohesion. Finally, the furniture may be varied, but the size and visual heft of each piece is very carefully matched. Each item of furniture creates a strong contrast against the bright, white walls.
The living room is dominated by a whole host of daring print combinations. The large leopard-style carpet reigns supreme, while the zebra print chairs and speckled sofa fabric compete for attention. This is a living room with a lot of energy and zest. It's a daring design, but one that works.
A key factor in its success are the large expanses of white and the large bright windows. These add an airy quality to the room and counterbalance the visual heaviness of so many dense patterns and colours.
A black kitchen is always a daring design choice. But the visual weight of such a choice has been considerably lightened with the addition of liberal expanses of mirrors. The mirrors on the black kitchen cabinets have gold trim that adds an almost 1920s-style glamour to the room. Finally, this is a home with lots of pizzazz, so the designers have added a cool zig-zag design to the floor.
The home has a bar with a great, lively wallpaper feature. The starbursts and sun motives of the wallpaper give a lot of energy to the bar. We love how the design adds a lovely backdrop to the open shelves in this space. Finally, note the zebra print bar stools!
Now if we had a home office like this, we might be inclined to get down to work a little more often! The office chair has zebra print fabric and the storage cabinets have an inverse version of the cabinet design we saw in the kitchen earlier. This may be an eclectic interior, but it's one with a sense of cohesion throughout the home.
The hotel-style bedroom has all the glamour of the rest of the home, without the frenetic pizzazz. This is an important shift to make when it comes to bedroom decor. No matter how much we may love bright colours, they are rarely a good idea when it comes to sleeping spaces. The rather subdued bedroom has mute grey furnishings, elegant drapes and floral wallpaper. We love the mirrored side panels; they add a subtle link to design of the other rooms.
The bright bathroom has a free-standing bathtub and wonderfully whimsical wallpaper. The bathroom has a glossy white polished floor, simple, white furnishings and a bright, airy feel. This is one bathroom that's built for daydreaming. The glamorous element is present in every room in this home. Here, it's the polished gold table that has us enamoured.
Just when we think we have a handle on this home, it surprises us even further! The bathroom may be small, but the designers have chosen a rather unconventionally dark colour palette. The swirl of goldfish on the wallpaper adds a whole lot of energy to the room. If this weren't glamorous enough, there's a mirrored vanity and an extravagant wall mirror to boot!
