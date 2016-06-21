A Singapore home of wild surprises

It is rare to find a home with genuinely daring interior design. But today we will explore a gorgeous Singapore interior that truly challenges all the usual rules of design.

Singaporean creatives Design Intervention have furnished this lovely home with a leopard print rug, black kitchen and zebra-style fabrics. There is black bathroom which makes one feel like they are immersed in a fish tank, a bar emblazoned with starbursts and a bathtub with a unique and quirky theme. We admit that some of these elements might sound garish, but all together, they make for a surprisingly glamorous and exciting interior.

Come with us for a photo tour of this fabulous home! We promise it will be an interesting ride…