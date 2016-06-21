It's easy to fall into bad habits when we feel stressed or overwhelmed. But one of the best ways to create a more relaxing lifestyle is to turn your home into a little haven of Zen.
This doesn't just mean running out to buy a few Zen-style accessories. It means decluttering your living space, adopting a fresh approach to your lifestyle and much more… Zen design comes from the deep well of philosophical wisdom that has inspired designers and artists for centuries. So there's a rich bounty of knowledge to draw upon.
Luckily, here at homify we have plenty of inspiring interiors to get you started. So come with us for 9 simple ways to make your home more Zen. We promise they'll work their soothing magic!
A Zen home is a place in which you feel comfortable retreating to a quiet, internal world. A little reading nook can provide a great external focus for such a space. It doesn't need to be large. It just needs to be a little corner with a good reading light, a place for books and set a little away from the main traffic areas of the home.
Consider simplifying the furniture. Perhaps you're comfortable sitting cross-legged on the floor and could eliminate the dining chairs altogether. Perhaps a large desk could be replaced for a little low-lying table. This might just get you adopting a healthier posture and increased flexibility as well.
The one element that shows the mark of a professional interior designer and decorator is an uncluttered room. This may seem incredibly obvious for any decorator, but it's particularly important when it comes to creating a Zen home. Unnecessary objects provide fuel for our overactive minds and tend to exhaust us over time. Seriously consider the value of every single object in your home. If you can't live without it, find a great storage space for it.
Now, with all this free space, you'll probably feel compelled to fill your living room up again with things. Exercise restraint! A lovely household plant is a great choice and will add a pleasing sense of calmness to the space. It'll look so great you'll probably want more!
If your interior has a few intense or vivid colours going on, you may want to rethink your palette altogether. Soft and subdued hues in earthy tones are a very important part of a Zen home. They are pleasing to the eye and tend to calm us down.
We tend to focus on the visual aspects of a space and forget the sensory aspect of decoration. The sound of running water is well known to induce a state of calmness. Look at installing a running water feature. It doesn't necessarily need to be large or expensive, it just needs to sound lovely.
Scents have a very powerful and established effect on our experience of a space. Look at buying some simple aromatic scents that are known to calm the mind. Infusers are a great option. They won't make a mess like candles and can be topped up time and time again.
We all know how addictive electronic gadgets can be. But what is not always so obvious are the effects of being constantly surrounded by electrical impulses. Create a cosy little nook at home and make it a place of Zen. It might even make the perfect meditation space like this!
Bright and fluorescent lighting is great for encouraging an energetic state of mind, but it's not always the best option if you want to create a calmer, more reflective space. Replace the bulbs with softer, warmer lights or just cover direct lighting sources to create a more diffuse, softer lighting scheme.
