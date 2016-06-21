It's easy to fall into bad habits when we feel stressed or overwhelmed. But one of the best ways to create a more relaxing lifestyle is to turn your home into a little haven of Zen.

This doesn't just mean running out to buy a few Zen-style accessories. It means decluttering your living space, adopting a fresh approach to your lifestyle and much more… Zen design comes from the deep well of philosophical wisdom that has inspired designers and artists for centuries. So there's a rich bounty of knowledge to draw upon.

Luckily, here at homify we have plenty of inspiring interiors to get you started. So come with us for 9 simple ways to make your home more Zen. We promise they'll work their soothing magic!