A Japanese monochrome oasis

Nature has played a very central role in the Japanese aesthetic for thousands of years. In that sense, the tranquil home we will explore today is very typically Japanese.

It is a two-level home arranged around a central courtyard. The walls are almost entirely made of glass and the natural elements infuse the living spaces with a bright, airy feel. The home also has a few very distinctive elements that reflect the Zen spirit. The window views have been very carefully framed, a simple pathway has been turned into a work of art and the entire feel of the home is incredibly serene. It comes to us courtesy of Japanese architects Sakurayama-Architect-Design.

Come with us to explore this beautiful Japanese oasis through a series of photos…