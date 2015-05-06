Creating a feminine bedroom

The concept of femininity is a pretty broad one when applied to real, living people, and takes in as many styles and forms as there are women in the world. When it comes to interiors, though, a 'feminine' style tends to mean a couple of things: lightness, softness, a colour palette of gentle tones, and the occasional touch of glamour. Florals often feature, and love heart motifs aren't uncommon, though they're by no means a necessary element! When it comes to pinks and reds, the full gamut of tones features; but other colours should generally be in pastel shades. Any room can be 'feminine' or have 'feminine touches', but if you want to really go for a feminine style you should embrace every cliché about femininity going: pink, soft, floaty, romantic. Think a country style with added soft furnishings.