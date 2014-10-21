Cosy textiles for cold winter nights

With winter drawing in, our minds turn to warmth and comfort. Blankets, bedspreads, throws and quilts: who wouldn't want to snuggle into something soft and beautiful on a chill autumn evening? And as the days get shorter and the nights draw in, textiles in the form of throws and quilts will help banish the winter blues by adding a burst of colour to your bedroom, lounge or study, while cushions can add accent colours and texture, or just take your cosiness up a level! Whether you're looking for something to snuggle into on the couch, a piece to brighten your bedroom, or an easy seasonal update to the decor you've grown tired of, the selection below should be sure to fire your imagination!
Rustic yet modern, muted yet bright—this quilt has everything! Made from Harris Tweed and backed by velvet, its floral trim will remind you of brighter summer days, while its cosy weight will keep you warm on the coldest nights.
Soft, pure new wool is, of course, the classic cosy textile. If bright colours aren't your thing, and you prefer something more muted and calming, this throw from German textile designer Katja Stelz promises a serious dose of Gemütlichkeit for your living room!
Love wool but yearn for something brighter? This blanket made from 100% Swiss sheep's wool could be right up your alley. It's handwoven in Switzerland—a country that knows a thing or two about winter! This throw of many colours will fit in with any colour scheme.
The outsize, watercolour blooms adorning this quilt by bluebellgray will transport you to glowing afternoons in bright summer meadows. Each design is painted by hand, then printed onto natural cottons and linens using state of the art printing technology that perfectly captures the brushwork. Bright and fresh colours will cut through the winter dark, while also making a bold style statement in the bedroom.
These playful flamingoes are sure to make you smile, and help you forget all about the rain and the wind outside. Perfect for bedroom or lounge, and sure to be a talking point!
What could be cosier than mohair? This natural fibre is soft and luxurious, and incredibly lightweight while also deliciously warm. The pastel colours in this collection of plaids by Coco Hellein for Brun de Vian-Tiran will add a soft and soothing brightness to any living room.
The weather outside may be frightful, but inside will be so delightful with this snowflake motif cushion and throw. Made from Merino wool, thumb your nose at the real snow outside with your very own, cosy version!
So you haven’t seen the sun in weeks? Bring the sunshine right into your living room with this bright and bold pattern from Fatfatiya Design. Based in Jaipur, the company’s name in its local language refers to a small three-wheeler taxi called Fatfatiya, and the name comes from the ‘fat fat’ sound of the taxis’ diesel engines. The bright colours and ornamental designs that decorate these taxis are the design inspiration for Fatfatiya’s textiles. Who needs sun outside when you can snuggle into sunshine from the comfort of your own home!
Pet lovers rejoice! This funky dog-print blanket is sure to liven up your living room—though it's up to you whether you let little Fido join you on the couch with it!
And finally, no collection of cosy textiles would be complete without this delightful hot water bottle! Available in a range of colours, Hot Friends by Matthias Honold are sure to be your best buddies right through til spring!