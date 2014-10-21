Cosy textiles for cold winter nights

With winter drawing in, our minds turn to warmth and comfort. Blankets, bedspreads, throws and quilts: who wouldn't want to snuggle into something soft and beautiful on a chill autumn evening? And as the days get shorter and the nights draw in, textiles in the form of throws and quilts will help banish the winter blues by adding a burst of colour to your bedroom, lounge or study, while cushions can add accent colours and texture, or just take your cosiness up a level! Whether you're looking for something to snuggle into on the couch, a piece to brighten your bedroom, or an easy seasonal update to the decor you've grown tired of, the selection below should be sure to fire your imagination!