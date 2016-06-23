Before and after: a shabby home gets its sparkle back

The bathroom now boasts a sleek and luxurious look, replete with white fittings and his-and-her sinks on a wall-mounted counter. The counter comes with drawers underneath which are also complete with towel rods. Glossy chocolate brown tiles line the walls and complement the light flooring and the modish fittings in white. A long mirror and clever lighting adds to the spaciousness of the bathroom.

This makeover shows how some simple but intelligent updates can make any space stylish and soothing! The once drab home is now a fashionable abode where good taste has joined hands with utilitarian values.

