Before and after: a shabby home gets its sparkle back

A Coruña is a historically rich Spanish city known for its lovely beaches and the peaceful coexistence of traditional and modern architecture. And it is here that we chanced upon the makeover project of a home which was once an eyesore. It is almost unbelievable how the use of intriguing materials, colours and design ideas has transformed a dingy and shabby residence into a bright and modish paradise! The spaciousness and the intelligent integration of the different areas of the home are also things you will get to admire once we take a closer look. Glass and glossy surfaces, along with pretty lighting, make this revamped home a cheery place in which to live, thanks to the architects at Intra Arquitectos. Join us as we explore its transformation in more depth…
The kitchen may have been a design star in its heyday thanks to the beige and wooden finish, but here it looked nothing but shabby and depressingly dated. Also, the lighting wasn’t sufficient and the space looked cramped and claustrophobic.
The kitchen now sports a vastly more open and airy look with lots of space to move around. White rules the roost and adds to the sense of spaciousness, while glass plays an excellent supporting role. A cosy breakfast nook sits opposite the sleek countertop, while sunlight bathes the space profusely.
The main hall originally had enough space to accommodate more than just a living area. There were windows all around to let in ample sunlight during the day, and a staircase had to be built to connect the two floors in a tasteful manner. So here is what the designers did…
This hall now houses a chic dining room, situated adjacent to a classy staircase. Glass has been used for both dining table and the balustrade to create an open and airy feel, while an elegant medley of white and wooden hues completes the look.
The living space is now a joy to behold with its large glass windows, cosy beige walls and inviting wooden flooring. A mix of concealed and recessed lighting takes care of the illumination after sunset. And plush contemporary sofas offer adequate seating, accompanied by a glossy coffee table for both casual and formal entertainment.
The corridors were previously horribly cramped, although there was plenty of space to explore and decorate.The old design was literally brought to its knees with a careful knocking out of walls and other features that did not help the overall aesthetic.
After the revamp, bright white walls united with rich wooden flooring to produce a timeless and chic effect. The glass-edged stairway lit by globular pendant lights is a major attraction of the home, while the corridors now flaunt a more cheery and open feel.
The bathroom was a far cry from its original glory and needed modern updates to shine again! The tiles and fittings were in a disreputable state, along with a floor which was shockingly bad.
The bathroom now boasts a sleek and luxurious look, replete with white fittings and his-and-her sinks on a wall-mounted counter. The counter comes with drawers underneath which are also complete with towel rods. Glossy chocolate brown tiles line the walls and complement the light flooring and the modish fittings in white. A long mirror and clever lighting adds to the spaciousness of the bathroom.
This makeover shows how some simple but intelligent updates can make any space stylish and soothing! The once drab home is now a fashionable abode where good taste has joined hands with utilitarian values.
