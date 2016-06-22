Before and after: a drab home shows its true colours

In the beautiful Japanese prefecture of Kanagawa, we will today witness the delightful transformation of a home named 'I fall in love'. The apartment was originally lying bare and neglected, but had oodles of scope for improvement. So the restoration and renovation experts at Happy Home Co. Ltd. saw this property as a chance to put their imagination and skill to the best possible use.

Inspired by the lively spirit of Kanagawa and its surrounding areas, as well as the architectural flair of Japan, this residence is currently a mix of both contemporary and traditional charm. The use of simple but chic furnishings, interesting textures and soothing colours will make you fall in love with this abode instantly! Come and take a closer look…