7 classic décor themes for your home

Are you having difficulty designing your home? One of the biggest reasons we find it tricky creating a cohesive aesthetic and ambience within our abode is that we simply haven't found our decorating style. To make matters worse, a theme can be hard to pinpoint if you don't know exactly what you like, or what you want. The best way to determine your style is to ask a few key questions. Look at what colours you favour, the furniture you gravitate toward, and the main use for each individual room. Once you have narrowed your favourite schemes, it will be far easier to choose an overarching theme for your property.
Whether you're an urbane style hunter, or a classic charmer, there is always a style to suit you and your home. Read on below to see what our favourite 7 décor themes are, and grab a little inspiration or a few ideas to renew your dwelling with confidence.
Quite simply the most chic of all interior design schemes, minimalism utilises pared-back elements to create a harmonious simplicity and austere elegance. Developed in the 1960s and '70s, minimalism is known for employing a quality over quantity mantra, and is ideal in a range of domestic settings.
Highly influential in Zen-Japanese architecture and design, this sleek interior aesthetic is ideal for those who want to create a refined and uncomplicated home.
A reaction against minimalism, and the complete antithesis of austerity and simplicity, maximalism is your go-to design if you enjoy overfilled spaces and colourful interiors. With the tenet of 'more is more' this highly involved scheme is rich in excess and abundance.
If you feel a little out of your depth with choosing a theme or scheme for your home, chat to an interior designer or decorator and take the stress out of your redecorating.
Scandinavian design represents the simplistic movement from the 5 Nordic countries of: Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Denmark. Essentially championing the notion that functionality needn't be without style, Scandinavian interior are often simple in their approach, with effortlessly chic characteristics.
Boasting hard edges, repurposed industrial machinery, and a commodious sense of spaciousness, an industrial scheme is at the forefront of contemporary interior design.
Oozing rawness, with a utilitarian appeal, this sophisticated aesthetic brings a level of practicality to your home and its ambience. If you are considering an industrial interior, look at buying second hand furniture, and invest your time in scouring salvage yards for one-off pieces.
Perhaps you don't want to stray too far from tradition? With a classic interior theme, you are guaranteed an age-defiant aesthetic, which is sure to stand the test of time.
Think pastel hues, opulent light fittings, wainscot walls, as well as an incredible level of symmetry to create a classic interior that is sure to turn heads.
As we enter this living room, there is no doubt this is a striking tropical-themed room! The nice thing about this scheme is that there is so much scope when choosing a particular atmosphere and aura for your space. Easy going and pretension free, tropical themes are about creating a relaxing and serene ambience, which evoke an everlasting vacation.
With a neat East-meets-West approach to design, oriental themes can transform a home, and impart a serious sense of style! Harmoniously simple, with plenty of colourful furniture options, Asian interior designs employ an uncluttered aesthetic.
