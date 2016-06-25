7 classic décor themes for your home

Are you having difficulty designing your home? One of the biggest reasons we find it tricky creating a cohesive aesthetic and ambience within our abode is that we simply haven't found our decorating style. To make matters worse, a theme can be hard to pinpoint if you don't know exactly what you like, or what you want. The best way to determine your style is to ask a few key questions. Look at what colours you favour, the furniture you gravitate toward, and the main use for each individual room. Once you have narrowed your favourite schemes, it will be far easier to choose an overarching theme for your property.

Whether you're an urbane style hunter, or a classic charmer, there is always a style to suit you and your home. Read on below to see what our favourite 7 décor themes are, and grab a little inspiration or a few ideas to renew your dwelling with confidence.