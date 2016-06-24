10 stylish sleeping platforms for small spaces

Sleeping platforms are a wonderful choice for those with a one-room apartment or small home. That vertical lift creates a psychological boundary around the sleeping area and beautifully delineates the bedroom space from the rest of the home. Elevating the sleeping area also tend to keep the bed clean and free from the normal dust and dirt that inevitably accumulates at times in any home.

But sleeping platforms aren't just for those short of space. They add a lofty elegance and sense of ease to any home. There is something just a little bit luxe about extending the bed-frame to include a whole other floor level in the home. Ready to move things to the next level? Come with us to check out 10 brilliant sleeping platforms…