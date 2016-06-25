Lacklustre to lavish: a Korean home gets chic

Situated in the large port city of Busan, this apartment previously lay in a neglected and worn-out state. It lacked charm, aesthetic appeal, and the influence of modern design and décor ideas. But since Busan is a lively and enchanting city dotted with lovely beaches, serene temples and lofty mountains, the present owners wanted their home to reflect the soul of the city.
So the designers and interior decorators at Design Mellow were approached to transform Meeting Changbai Apartments into a smart, contemporary and subtly luxurious living space. And here is the wonderful final result they achieved with the use of interesting textures, ultramodern furnishing and brilliant lighting. Join us on a photo tour!
The main living space was initially bereft of proper furniture and style elements, making it look lacklustre. Furthermore, it needed some life and vitality in terms of colours and matching furniture and finishes. The sliding glass doors leading to the airy balcony was a huge plus for this area. So let us see what the designers managed to do!
The designers decided to take advantage of the minimalism that was already a part of the space. What they also did was to install an interesting-looking version of a Dutch door on one side, while a creamy white hue was used to coat the walls in the hall. The huge glass doors were kept intact as a couch was pushed back to one side with a slim and classic glass coffee table. The television and entertainment centre were added for some good old-fashioned fun! Softly glowing recessed lights and plush drapes add to the cosy feel of the room.
The bedroom was filled with a few random pieces of furniture and unfinished patterned walls. Also, the roof and floor needed a serious rehaul for the aesthetic magic to come alive.
While the designers decided to do up this space with robust elements like the solid platform bed with its pull-out storage, they also brought in some fun with monograms and artworks on the walls. Drapes in grey and white now make this an ultra-soothing space as the soft lighting engulfs it all in a subtle glow. The grey and brown bedding adds a classic look with a modern feel, and promises sheer relaxation.
The kitchen originally had ample storage space, and may have been a pleasing vision in white and wooden hues a long time back. But right now, it needed a refreshing change to keep up with modern times. The abundance of space gave the professionals a lot of scope to revamp the kitchen fashionably.
The kitchen has now been turned into a cosy corner, albeit with sleek modern elements. The white, grey and chrome kitchen now looks resplendent, thanks to the bright focused lighting suspended from trendy industrial rods on the ceiling. The white glossy cabinets below flaunt simple chrome detailing, while an L-shaped rack holds spices and keep the countertop free from clutter. A giant fancy refrigerator shows off a love for all things gourmet, which the home owners obviously have!
This once pretty home had given in to the ravages of time and was beginning to look depressing and morose. But now it shines again with its new-found love for sleek and polished designs, updated furnishing and a stylish minimalism which is very much in! Here’s another home makeover story for some more ideas: Before and after: a drab home shows its true colours.