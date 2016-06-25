Lacklustre to lavish: a Korean home gets chic

Situated in the large port city of Busan, this apartment previously lay in a neglected and worn-out state. It lacked charm, aesthetic appeal, and the influence of modern design and décor ideas. But since Busan is a lively and enchanting city dotted with lovely beaches, serene temples and lofty mountains, the present owners wanted their home to reflect the soul of the city.

So the designers and interior decorators at Design Mellow were approached to transform Meeting Changbai Apartments into a smart, contemporary and subtly luxurious living space. And here is the wonderful final result they achieved with the use of interesting textures, ultramodern furnishing and brilliant lighting. Join us on a photo tour!