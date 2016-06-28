Before and after: a disastrous home finds its style

Nowadays, home decor trends change in the blink of an eye. So, naturally, design and decor elements that were once popular and widely followed are now becoming obsolete. And modern homeowners are keen to buy or rent smart, contemporary abodes or revamp their old and dull houses.

This is what happened with this residence in Fukuoka Prefecture in Japan. It sported an unimpressive look and feel due to its unfashionable materials and passé colours. But thanks to the renovation and restoration team at Ikaeru Collections Ltd., this home is now an extremely stylish, airy, and comfy place to live in. The clever use of neutral tones, organic touches, and ultramodern fixtures has made this transformation possible.