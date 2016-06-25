10 perfectly designed family homes

An amazing family home will have fantastic open-plan living areas that allow for the natural intermingling of family life. At the same time, it will give both parents and children a little space to breathe. Perhaps it has an awesome outdoor area where children can burn some excess energy, maybe the bedrooms are all grouped together along one side of the home so parents can stay up late without disturbing young ones… Perhaps the master bedroom is even set on a separate level altogether! Sound to good to be true? Well, it's not!
Today, we present 10 amazing family homes that will make you drool with envy. They range from family-sized apartments to plush, multi-level homes. Be prepared to start dreaming…
The perfect family home has a decor that carefully straddles the balance between beauty and practicality. This Brazilian family home has the perfect combination of size, visual heft and geometric beauty. It also has a double garage, a great front garden with a good configuration of small grassy areas and beautiful natural pavers.
This apartment is not just sleek and hardy, it's also designed with a series of foldable walls. The concept was born when the architects were seeking a solution to the rather awkward shape of the home. The result, means that living areas and sleeping areas are interchangeable according to the time of the day.
Sofas are just not cool enough for this family. They asked for a living room with a basketball court instead! This is definitely an option for a seriously sports mad family. Note that the kitchen area on the lower level is screened off with a sliding cage door.
This home in Sao Paulo, Brazil has a perfectly relaxed and sprawling vibe. There are lots of porches, terraces and outdoor entertaining areas, vast amounts of space for kids to run around and the decor is totally warm and rustic.
Family homes aren't just all about small children. This home was designed as a weekend getaway for a mother and her grown children. Every member was involved in the design and the furnishings were chosen for their sentimental value.
Nothing quite gives everyone space like a big old rambling home. This Argentinean family home has very thick walls and a whole lot of rooms. This is the perfect place for just about everyone to play hide and seek.
An amazing kitchen is an incredibly important part of a great family home. This kitchen was designed by Singaporean interior architects Asana and has lots of smooth storage cabinets to tuck away all the inevitable clutter of family life. It also has an integrated dining table to make cooking that bit more sociable.
Many of us who live in big urban cities don't yearn for outdoor pools or fancy features. All we want is space! This huge family sized apartment is set in Hong Kong. The family have kept the decor incredibly simple just to accentuate the spaciousness. Here we can see the simple mobile they have made from family photos over the dinner table.
The exquisite little courtyard pool in this Japanese home is surrounded by glass walls on three sides. That means that parents can keep a pretty close eye on the kids from inside the home.
Family homes get a lot of wear and tear, so the hardiness of the furniture is another factor. Glass tables are generally out and chunky wooden furniture like this is in. Of course, the pale cream colour palette in this family-sized apartment is set to send any parent with small children into panic mode.
