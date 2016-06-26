A small apartment bursting with character

This small home in Milan has beautiful exposed brick walls and an antique character that is commonly found in old European cities. It is only composed of a single room and mezzanine, but the tiny space has a lot of charm and warmth. It presents some great ideas for creating a cosy interior.

The apartment is located in one of Italy's most stylish cities, but the owners loved British style interiors and wanted to bring some English-style warmth to the space. The home has few windows, so natural light was an issue and they wanted the interior to be a little brighter as well.

The architects from GhostArchitecture transformed the home by changing the colours, furniture and lighting. We won't give too much away just yet. But let's just say this small and simple loft space now has a very British, cosy feel. Come with us on a photo tour to see how it all works. There's plenty here to get the small home owner inspired…