Mundane to magical: a drab home gets a glossy revamp

Sometimes, a house is filled with accents and touches that define the personality of the owner as well as the items treasured over the years. And these are the elements which turn a house into a home. Yet there are times when these elements lead to lack of direction in the overall design scheme, leaving the abode cluttered and unimpressive. This was the problem that plagued Apartamento em Matosinhos in Porto, a gorgeous coastal city in Portugal.

So the visionary architects at Teresa Pinto Ribeiro Arquitectura were approached for the renovation of this dull and shabby residence. And they transformed it in a way that is almost hard to believe! Sleek and contemporary designs, sophisticated yet lively colours, tasteful lighting and original touches now mark this home and define its character. Curious to see more? Then read on…