9 seriously stylish pendant lights

Lighting can truly make or break a living space. If your lighting is too bright, the wrong shade, or placed in an undesirable location you will inadvertently create a tense or unwelcoming ambience. Bad lighting influences your home's overall aesthetic, with dreadful illumination contributing to an uninviting atmosphere within your domestic spaces. On the flip side, the correct lighting can magnify a positive mood, creating a pleasant, restful and sociable space.

But how do you know what light is the right light? Essentially it all depends on the space in question. There are always different styles of lighting suited to different areas of your abode, and it will generally come down to what your desired ambience might be. There is however one light that offers a multipurpose and versatile option. Today on homify we are looking at the pendant light, a brilliantly useful fitting that, when hung from above, can offer a delicate and elegant glow, while illuminating your interior with sophistication.

For more information, take a look at our 9 seriously stylish pendant light examples below, and guarantee your dwelling is pleasantly lit and comfortably lustrous.