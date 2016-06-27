The lively apartment with a budget-friendly interior

Today on homify we are taking a trip to the lively and colourful town of Coimbra, Portugal, and it is here that we will tour an interior simply bursting with style and sophistication. As the fourth-largest urban centre in Portugal, this central-west town is known for its Roman-era archaeological structures, its well-preserved aqueduct and its UNESCO listed University of Coimbra (the oldest in the Portuguese-speaking world).

However, what makes today's feature dwelling particularly special is its interior. Lively, colourful and vivaciously designed, this home has managed to create a gorgeous ambience on a seriously tight budget of only RM16,400.00 (SGD$5,500.00). Virtually assembled and designed by the astute Coimbra-based architect, José Tiago Rosa, this is an undeniably exciting abode, featuring family friendly spaces and an amazing attention to detail.

If you would like to take a peek inside, check out the images below, and perhaps begin designing your next apartment makeover today!