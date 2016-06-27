The lively apartment with a budget-friendly interior

Today on homify we are taking a trip to the lively and colourful town of Coimbra, Portugal, and it is here that we will tour an interior simply bursting with style and sophistication. As the fourth-largest urban centre in Portugal, this central-west town is known for its Roman-era archaeological structures, its well-preserved aqueduct and its UNESCO listed University of Coimbra (the oldest in the Portuguese-speaking world).
However, what makes today's feature dwelling particularly special is its interior. Lively, colourful and vivaciously designed, this home has managed to create a gorgeous ambience on a seriously tight budget of only RM16,400.00 (SGD$5,500.00). Virtually assembled and designed by the astute Coimbra-based architect, José Tiago Rosa, this is an undeniably exciting abode, featuring family friendly spaces and an amazing attention to detail.
If you would like to take a peek inside, check out the images below, and perhaps begin designing your next apartment makeover today!
Designed with a little girl in mind, this bedroom boasts all the requisite necessities for a stylish and enjoyable time. Everything has been considered here, from the bed's storage, to a neat workspace that is both minimal and functional.
Wall-mounted shelving has been painted in a sunny yellow hue to reflect the bedding, while a bold artwork hangs proudly on the wall. Two of the standout features are undeniably the geometric rug, which provides a sense of interest within the room, and the comfy navy beanbag is an ideal space to rest, relax and cosy up with a book.
Entering the other child's room we see a more sophisticated aesthetic, possibly more suited to a teenager. Here the colour scheme is a mixture of bright reds and blues, with similar storage space included with ample bookshelves and cabinets.
The bedding system is continued throughout; again ensuring the room is replete with sufficient storage for all sleeping appurtenances.
As we enter the living room the colour scheme is slightly more subdued and relaxed. Neutral in its tone, the modular L-shaped sofa is the perfect family gathering point, and makes use of the compact yet versatile space.
Replete with timber laminate flooring, matching doorframes and a host of contrasting furniture, this is definitely a thoughtful and considered approach to interior decorating.
Turning around to change our perspective and take a peek at the dining room, we can see that this is the ideal space to host a stylish shindig or a delightful dinner party. The light fitting above the table helps to delineate the area from the rest of the open plan room, while a host of black and white artwork provides depth and visual interest to the space.
Although narrow, this room still manages to easily include a setting for 6 individuals, ensuring this dining area is not just beautiful, but also highly versatile.
Towards the front of the apartment we see the minimal entrance, which is a gorgeous combination of warmth and freshness.
A tall yet slimline console table provides sufficient storage for the space, and when paired with the circular mirror, indoor plant, and clutter free scheme, creates a welcoming and inviting aura.
Ending our tour on the luxurious balcony, we see that the space has been kept minimal as well, possibly in order to ensure it is functional and usable for multiple individuals. A small colourful side table is replete with drawers for additional storage, while the timber planter provides a perfect place to grow herbs and spices, while enjoying Coimbra's picturesque views.
Undoubtedly our favourite area of this renovated apartment, we think this would make a perfect location for a small get-together, or sunny summer party.
