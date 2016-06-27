9 design ideas for small living rooms

A small living room can feel fabulous with a smart design and layout. The scale limitation is actually an advantage in many ways. Small interiors are cosy, homely and comforting. A carefully-sculpted living room nest is the perfect place to hunker down and relax in the privacy of your own home.

But small living rooms become problematic when we go about designing and furnishing them in the wrong way. Obviously, they can easily feel cluttered. But decorating for small homes involves more than just restraint and simplicity. It involves scale, vibrancy, colour and more. Come with us to explore just 9 small living room design ideas. We promise there's something here to help!