A glasshouse with a mind of its own

The Weissenhof estate in Stuttgart is one of those icons that have defined modern, avant-garde architecture. When it was built back in 1927 for a public exhibition, it was to showcase the possibility of futuristic living spaces. Parts of the estate were destroyed in the war and then rebuilt, barring one plot that has remained unused since 1945. Well, until now.

B10, short for Bruckmannweg 10, is a research project helmed by Professor Werner Sobek that claims to be the first active house (as opposed to the passive house philosophy of efficiency and conservation) in the world and which subsequently generates twice as much energy as it requires itself. There are 40 solar panels on the roof that generate 10 Kw hours at a peak capacity. Which means there's plenty to go around. The surplus energy provides power for two electric cars and the Weissenhof Museum. And perhaps even the neighbours?

B10, in effect, fulfils the Triple Zero standard: zero energy, zero emissions, zero waste. The 914-square-foot space has an in-built control system that allows the building to learn and adapt. There's even a separate module at one end of the house,which is used to park an electric smart car that is charged through its solar panels.

The house explores the intersection where materials, design and technology meet to extend home sustainability. If you're looking for a house of the future, this is it!