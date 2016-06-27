A modern oasis by the river

If Portugal was not on your summer holiday list this year, there's a mighty big chance that it will be after you check out this stunner of a villa overlooking the (unfairly overlooked) Douro river. Our bags are packed and we are ready to go!

The Villa Spa Douro is a four-bedroom villa located in San Lourenço do Douro, which is itself around 36 km from Porto. A wonderful example of understated luxury, the villa says classy without rubbing it in your face. With an outdoor pool, a spa, a sauna and a wellness centre, the space ensures that you have all the trappings of a luxury hotel, while ensuring the vibe is that of a modern, tastefully decorated private home.

With no other properties close by that could mar its views, and large glass windows and doors throughout the space, the villa also has ample sunlight that will have you propping your legs up on the hammock in no time at all. To add to the communal feel of the space is a large outdoor dining area and a warm, cosy living room. Earthy shades and textures that blur the lines between outside and inside are the norm here.

The owner Bruna has clearly gone to pains to ensure that the villa imparts a welcoming, homely feel; there are beautiful kilim rugs casually strewn around and balconies that could just as well belong in the holiday home of a rich relative. Check out the images below, and we dare you to not be inspired!