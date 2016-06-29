A home of Zen-inspired elegance

It isn't rocket science to figure out why more and more people are opting to go all-out minimal in their everyday habits and in the spaces they inhabit. Minimalism, and as an extension, simplicity, are both a reaction to the growing complexities of our modern world, the antithesis of 'the more the better'. Simplicity clears the clutter from physical spaces, which in turn makes space in our heads.

When it comes to design though, it's a fine line between minimalism and straight-out boring. Good minimalist decor and design is pared down to bare essentials while paying attention to intriguing details. It is exquisite simplicity paired with conceptual clarity.

The house we are looking at today is testament to successful minimalist design. With things kept super simple—there are no bright pops of colour or avant-garde furniture and accessories—the architects have created a harmonious and balanced space to which you'd be happy to retreat…