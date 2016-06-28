10 essential pieces of furniture for a small home

When residing in a compact home, the right furniture can make all the difference between your dwelling feeling cramped, unusable or uncomfortable, and sleek, versatile and efficient. But where does one start when furnishing a small or awkwardly-sized abode? Fear not! homify is here with 10 pieces of furniture we believe are essential for stylish and accessible living.

Simple solutions such as employing mirrors, or choosing an extendable dining table, can all have huge effects on the overall ambience and atmosphere of an apartment or house. If you would like to learn more, read on below and ensure you have the indispensable and crucial items to set up your home in a sophisticated and pleasant manner!