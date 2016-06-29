9 creative ways to decorate corners in your home

When decorating and designing your home, every centimetre of space counts. And of all of the areas in our dwellings, corners are most often ignored. So, I hear you thinking, what should go in that empty corner? Moreover, how can I possibly transform it into a stylish area of my room? Luckily, homify is here to help! We've gathered 9 examples of brilliantly designed corners to help you creatively decorate your home.

Read on below to suss out some stylistic options that are sure to appeal to your aesthetic sensibilities. From simply adding extra storage to implementing bright neon lighting, there are plenty of gorgeous ideas guaranteed to spark some home improvement creativity!