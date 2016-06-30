How to get the perfect lighting in every room

Lighting one's home can seem like a daunting and overwhelmingly challenging task. However, the right lights and illumination can drastically transform a room from dull or mediocre to dramatic and magical. But what lights should you choose, where should you place them, and are they right for your space?

Today on homify we are going to take a look at 8 different lighting ideas for every room of your home. From eye-catching side table lamps to freestanding pieces for your entrance, you are sure to find something to inspire and delight.

Read on below for a few handy hints and illuminating tricks to light your home with style!