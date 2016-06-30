Your browser is out-of-date.

How to get the perfect lighting in every room

press profile homify press profile homify
HOUSE IN THE CORNER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Minimalist living room
Lighting one's home can seem like a daunting and overwhelmingly challenging task. However, the right lights and illumination can drastically transform a room from dull or mediocre to dramatic and magical. But what lights should you choose, where should you place them, and are they right for your space? 

Today on homify we are going to take a look at 8 different lighting ideas for every room of your home. From eye-catching side table lamps to freestanding pieces for your entrance, you are sure to find something to inspire and delight. 

Read on below for a few handy hints and illuminating tricks to light your home with style!

1. A stylish chandelier for a living room

HOUSE IN THE CORNER, Alex Gasca, architects. Alex Gasca, architects. Minimalist living room
Alex Gasca, architects.

Nothing says glamour and opulence quite like a beautiful chandelier in the living room. Here it has been interestingly placed in the corner of the space to add interest and give the living area a unique character.

If you are still struggling to decide on lighting fixtures for your space, why not chat to a professional who will direct you, and provide a little handy advice.

2. A freestanding entrance lamp

Hogar y decoración, Shop 987 Shop 987 Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
Shop 987

Next up we see a gorgeous freestanding lamp that is perfect for any room of the house, but we think would look superb in an entrance hall. The luxe copper metallic finish is definitely on-trend, and ideal for many interior schemes.

3. Eye-catching pendant lamp for your dining room

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist dining room
Grupo Arsciniest

Pendant lights are undeniably fabulous in many rooms of the home, but we particularly like them as a defining feature within a dining setting. Here the contrasting lamp adds drama to the room, perfecting the black and white colour scheme.

4. Wall-mounted bathroom lighting

Kelby Herstal A/S BathroomLighting
Herstal A/S

Kelby

Wall-mounted bathroom lighting is a great solution for those who want a bright space, without the harsh, sometimes mood-cancelling downlights. Pick a wall sconce that suits your space, and choose a bright yet subtle wattage bulb.

5. Recessed strip lighting in the kitchen

Apartamento São Caetano, VSS ARQ VSS ARQ Minimalist kitchen
VSS ARQ

For something a little different, instead of your typical LED downlights, a strip light can impart a modern, futuristic touch, while looking effortlessly fabulous.

6. Bedroom side table lighting

ATICO EN BLANES, LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo BedroomLighting
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

Take a peek at this impressive side table lamp. There is nothing average about this impressive item that works brilliantly against the white colour palette to create an attention-grabbing feature for the bedroom.

If you are considering something a little different, think outside the box, and work with contemporary designs to bring life and vivacity to your bedroom.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bright, ambient light for your workspace

Retro, Enrique Martí Asociados s.l. Enrique Martí Asociados s.l. Living roomStools & chairs
Enrique Martí Asociados s.l.

Retro

When illuminating a workspace it is important to create an area that is maximally productive, efficient and versatile. This large suspended light fitting is brilliant for adding a bright ambient glow to the desk, while also looking fashionable and modern.

8. Illuminate your child's room with a sting of lights

homify Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
homify

Finally, we cannot forget our children’s rooms. Get creative with your little one’s lighting and perhaps choose a fitting (or fittings) that adds life and personality to the space. This string of lights is cute and can be reused in many different spaces when remodelling.

We hope this Ideabook gave you a few illuminating tips to correctly light your home! If you need some more inspiration, check out: 9 seriously stylish pendant lights

Which style of light is your favourite? We'd love to hear from you in the comments section below!

