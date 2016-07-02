10 basics for a minimal-style apartment

Whether you're a fan of minimalism or not, there exists a fabulous array of core stylistic details that a minimalist home can provide. So what is minimalism, and why would I want it as my dwelling’s interior theme?

Essentially a pared-back aesthetic that offers an ambience of cleanliness, unfussiness, and simplicity, minimalism is an austere movement that separates itself from the chaotic egotism of the world. Minimalism is perfect within an abode, as it offers a sense of calmness and refinement, ensuring your dwelling is stylishly sleek.

If you decide that a minimalist interior might be for you, take a look over the following examples below, and begin your home refresh with some helpful hints from homify. Enjoy!