10 innovative ways to hide ugly walls

Ugly walls have stumped many a home decorator. The most common problem in many Asian cities is the dominance of ugly ventilation units. But a badly painted wall or electrical outlets in mystifying places can look just as messy and distracting.
It's even worse of course if you're renting and unable to make permanent changes. But there are lots of clever ways to hide ugly walls! Many will even add that extra pizzazz to your home. So come with us to explore 10 clever ways to hide ugly walls. There's something here for everyone!
The most obvious solution is often the best. A huge painting will draw attention to itself and cover up the ugliest wall. It could also add an intangible, transcendental feel to the interior. Just check out this Singaporean home for inspiration. It comes to us courtesy of interior designers and decorators ImaginebySky66.
A simple rod and curtain could run all the way from the floor to the ceiling. It will cover up the wall and add a sense of elegance to the home. It's also a lovely way to introduce another colour to your home. Perhaps you might even be really tricky and install a wall light behind the fabric.
Badly placed power outlets don't necessarily need to be covered up. Just create a gallery wall with lots of smaller hanging prints so they blend into the background. Of course, if you don't need to use the outlets, cover them up entirely.
Ugly tiles are perhaps some of the trickiest elements to change. Replacing the tiles can get expensive, messy and altogether too permanent for many home decorators. But tiled stickers are available in a huge range from online shops these days. If you love a Mediterranean look, these tiles by Moonwall Stickers are a great option.
Singapore's climate is perfect for growing and maintaining a living green wall. It will add the ultimate natural flourish to your home and can easily be hung from the wall. Best of all, you can take it with you when you move!
Modern apartments are fantastically comfortable and efficient in many ways. But they tend to lack the warm soft textures of older-style homes. If you feel this way about your home, perhaps a fake brick wall might help. It could be installed in front of your existing wall and painted white to blend perfectly into the more modern elements in the home.
There are no limitations to your decor when it comes to wall murals. A fake brick wall, huge natural scene or just a fantastic Scandinavian-style pattern like this could work. They don't even need to be permanently attached to the wall. Just hang them from the ceiling.
Wainscot wall panels are a great option for those who love old English-style interiors. All you need to do is buy the decorative edging, attach it to some sheet wood and paint it antique shade of colour. Half-wall panels like this look great when permanently attached to the wall. A simple decorative panel could even be used in the middle of the wall to cover up exposed wiring.
A huge chalkboard can be easily created with blackboard paint and a large sheet of wood. It doesn't even need to be permanently installed. Just make it large and prop it up against the wall. Best of all, it will add a lively creative touch to your decor.
Wall dividers and free-standing screens are an incredibly portable solution for those looking for a temporary solution. They can be dressed up and down with shawls for a bohemian look, folded to fit awkward spaces and used to hide clutter in a small home.
