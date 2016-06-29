10 innovative ways to hide ugly walls

Ugly walls have stumped many a home decorator. The most common problem in many Asian cities is the dominance of ugly ventilation units. But a badly painted wall or electrical outlets in mystifying places can look just as messy and distracting.

It's even worse of course if you're renting and unable to make permanent changes. But there are lots of clever ways to hide ugly walls! Many will even add that extra pizzazz to your home. So come with us to explore 10 clever ways to hide ugly walls. There's something here for everyone!