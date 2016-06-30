A modern home with surprising features

This large modern home has an exterior that could be described as cubist. It has an entrance of double height and an interesting juxtaposition of bold volumes. The building covers a vast 410m2 and the large proportions of each mass give the home an impressive, modern elegance.

But once we enter the home, a more rustic style dominates. This is a family home after all, and it is one that's build for enjoying time with family and friends. So there is a huge outdoor entertaining area and a few features that make the home that little bit more social. It comes to us courtesy of Brazilian architects Moran and Anders. To see how it all comes together, take a photo tour with us. There are lots of ideas for those who love a great family home…