Surrounded by scenic mountains, the Niigata Prefecture in Japan is famed for its national parks, hot springs and ski resorts, and promises a refreshing life to weary urbanites. It is here that we chanced upon a charming home with a subtle countryside feel that was once just a bare and uninviting shell. The T’s House was originally a concrete and wood structure which lacked life, but had immense potential to become a cheerful and comfy residence.

So after the renovation masterminded by Dwarf, architects in Niigata, this house now sports gorgeous and practical designs in wood, intriguing colours and textures, and a layout which is highly functional. Modern wall arts and quirky decor accents add personality to this residence too. So come take a tour to know more…