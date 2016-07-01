Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 Feng Shui basics for a harmonious home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd
Loading admin actions …

A humble home can trump a glitzy home if it's been designed with a little Feng Shui know-how. The furniture and decorations don't need to be top-notch, but the home will have that special ambience that makes one feel easy at any time of the day.

So it's not surprising that Feng Shui-influenced homes are commonly associated with picture-perfect calming interiors. But Feng Shui is more than just about harmonious living. It is about zooming in on how you use each space in your home and maximising the decor to suit that activity. That might mean infusing a study area with lots of energy, making a bedroom calming or turning a living room into a place for people to connect. It's a huge subject, but there are plenty of easy ways to get started. So, come with us to explore 9 ways to Feng Shui your home. Enjoy!

1. Start with an energy map

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

Create a Bagua (feng shui energy map) of the home. This map will help determine which areas of the home are associated with the different facets of your life. In classical Feng Shui you would take a compass reading from the front door facing outwards.

2. Clear the entrance

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The main entrance to the home is a very important part of good Feng Shui. This is where the home absorbs Chi energy from the outside world. This area sets the intention for the home. So make it clear, uncluttered and beautiful. This entrance from Singaporean interior designers and decorators ImaginebySK66 is perfect!

3. Choose appropriate artwork

South Lane | Kennedy Town | Hong Kong, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern style bedroom
Nelson W Design

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

Choose art according to the theme of the living area. Negative or stressful images should never be used. Figurative images often hold strong associations as well, so something abstract and calming like this would work well in the bedroom.

4. Encourage an atmosphere of learning

The Canopy, Boutique Design Limited Boutique Design Limited
Boutique Design Limited

Boutique Design Limited
Boutique Design Limited
Boutique Design Limited

Put books on display to show appreciation for books and create an atmosphere of learning. But try to avoid a cluttered look. It's best to place them in a closed bookshelf even if it's just made from glass. At the very least, arrange the books according to size and line them up neatly or geometrically on the shelf.

5. Ensure there is lots of light and ventilation

magic touch, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

Natural sunlight is the strongest and most fundamental energy source in our lives. So it's no surprise that natural light is a big feature in Feng Shui design. So keep those windows clear of obstacles. Also, don't forget about good ventilation as well.

6. Arrange the desk so it faces the door

Work space Nicole Cromwell Interior Design Houses
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

Work space

Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design
Nicole Cromwell Interior Design

People naturally tend to arrange their furniture facing the doorway. But if you haven't arranged your desk like this, consider moving it around. If there isn't enough room, just prop up a mirror so you can see the doorway when working. This is said to help make the most of good opportunities.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Choose the right materials for the right living zone

oriental vintage, ample design co ltd ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd
ample design co ltd

In Feng Shui thought, wood, metals, glass and concrete all have a certain energy that influences how we experience a place. So use the energy map to find materials to suit each living area. In an eastern room, wooden elements like this are perfect.

8. Declutter and remove energy drains

Vantage Park | mid-level | Hong Kong, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern living room
Nelson W Design

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

Objects have the power to drain our energy. So keep the home clear of unused items, random clutter and items that remind us of stress. Some uncluttered cupboards like this are a good choice.

9. Create a bedroom with good Feng Shui

Ocean One | Lei Yue Mun | Hong Kong , Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Classic style yachts & jets
Nelson W Design

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

The bed should be placed in a position that makes you feel safe and secure. This usually means in a commanding position with a good view of the door. The bedroom should also be a calming and sensual place. So remove or hide electronic items and choose bed linen that's fresh, calming and awesome.

For more home inspiration, have a look at 5 apartments to copy if you have less than 70m2.

Cheap and chic: Abandoned container becomes an amazing home
Which of these Feng Shui ideas will you adopt in your home? Let us know in the comments field below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks