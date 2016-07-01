9 Feng Shui basics for a harmonious home

A humble home can trump a glitzy home if it's been designed with a little Feng Shui know-how. The furniture and decorations don't need to be top-notch, but the home will have that special ambience that makes one feel easy at any time of the day.
So it's not surprising that Feng Shui-influenced homes are commonly associated with picture-perfect calming interiors. But Feng Shui is more than just about harmonious living. It is about zooming in on how you use each space in your home and maximising the decor to suit that activity. That might mean infusing a study area with lots of energy, making a bedroom calming or turning a living room into a place for people to connect. It's a huge subject, but there are plenty of easy ways to get started. So, come with us to explore 9 ways to Feng Shui your home. Enjoy!
Create a Bagua (feng shui energy map) of the home. This map will help determine which areas of the home are associated with the different facets of your life. In classical Feng Shui you would take a compass reading from the front door facing outwards.
The main entrance to the home is a very important part of good Feng Shui. This is where the home absorbs Chi energy from the outside world. This area sets the intention for the home. So make it clear, uncluttered and beautiful. This entrance from Singaporean interior designers and decorators ImaginebySK66 is perfect!
Choose art according to the theme of the living area. Negative or stressful images should never be used. Figurative images often hold strong associations as well, so something abstract and calming like this would work well in the bedroom.
Put books on display to show appreciation for books and create an atmosphere of learning. But try to avoid a cluttered look. It's best to place them in a closed bookshelf even if it's just made from glass. At the very least, arrange the books according to size and line them up neatly or geometrically on the shelf.
Natural sunlight is the strongest and most fundamental energy source in our lives. So it's no surprise that natural light is a big feature in Feng Shui design. So keep those windows clear of obstacles. Also, don't forget about good ventilation as well.
People naturally tend to arrange their furniture facing the doorway. But if you haven't arranged your desk like this, consider moving it around. If there isn't enough room, just prop up a mirror so you can see the doorway when working. This is said to help make the most of good opportunities.
In Feng Shui thought, wood, metals, glass and concrete all have a certain energy that influences how we experience a place. So use the energy map to find materials to suit each living area. In an eastern room, wooden elements like this are perfect.
Objects have the power to drain our energy. So keep the home clear of unused items, random clutter and items that remind us of stress. Some uncluttered cupboards like this are a good choice.
The bed should be placed in a position that makes you feel safe and secure. This usually means in a commanding position with a good view of the door. The bedroom should also be a calming and sensual place. So remove or hide electronic items and choose bed linen that's fresh, calming and awesome.
