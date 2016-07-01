Cheap and chic: Abandoned container becomes an amazing home

The global go-to for transporting good has (since 1956) been the humble yet highly efficient shipping container. However, these behemoth metal monsters of the freight world are often decommissioned due to the high cost involved in hauling them back to their place of origin. Because of this, of the approximately 30 million steel containers that exist, a huge number are futilely dormant and empty in ports around the world. Thankfully, architects, designers and inventors are constantly seeking to give these metal giants a new, sustainable and useful life.

Shipping container dwellings, offices and other miscellaneous structures offer a low cost, efficient and flexible alternative to traditional buildings. They bring an environmental friendliness to the construction industry, offering challenging yet remarkable options previously unavailable to the standard homebuilder.

Today we are taking a rare peek inside one of the more impressive container homes. Designed by Antony Brown, founder of Ecosa Institute, this dwelling is the apotheosis of Brown's mission and philosophy. Located in Flagstaff, Arizona, the house works in symbioses with the surrounding landscape, offering an eco-friendly, green, and fully sustainable residence. If you would like to check out this abode's interior, read on below for more information!