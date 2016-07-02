9 creative walls for a happy child's bedroom

The walls of a child's bedroom are the perfect place to explore fantastical flights of fancy. A quick paint job, some decals or a few sturdy accessories can turn some rather ordinary walls into a magical world in a young child's eyes.

But styling up the walls of a child's bedroom isn't just about decorating. It's also about creating a place for the child to retreat. The bedroom is usually the first place a child learns to calm themselves down. This is where they learn to play alone, daydream and hopefully get themselves to sleep! Let's not forget, that's a little bonus for parents as well…

We have lots of colourful and creative children's bedrooms here at homify. So we've collected 9 examples to get you started. Welcome to 9 inspiring walls for a child's bedroom—enjoy!