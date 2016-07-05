11 tricks to give your bathroom a luxury makeover

Ever wondered how to make your bathroom look luxurious without blowing the budget? Well, you're not alone. Luxurious bathroom accessories are hugely popular because they are the easiest way to transform a bathroom without changing out the more permanent fittings.

But which accessories can you use to create a more luxurious bathroom, and what are the easiest ways to style up a bathroom without breaking the bank? Well, here at homify we're here to help! So, welcome to 11 easy ways to make your bathroom more luxurious. There's sure to be something to help everyone!