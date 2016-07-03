The Japanese home with a surprising feature

A long-held tradition in Japanese culture is tea drinking. Tea is central to many different ceremonies, and architectural spaces are often designed to host these events, known as chashitsu. These chaseki, broadly translated to mean ‘place for tea’ are areas within the home where individuals are seated to participant in the ritual or occasion. Chashitsu generally feature shōji windows and sliding doors. These are fabricated using a delicate timber frame, which is then covered in a translucent Japanese rice paper. Additionally, they often include tatami mat floors, a tokonoma alcove for art, and a simple minimalist aesthetic. Today’s beautifully designed abode includes a gorgeous chashitsu tea room, as well as impressive Zen-esque interior spaces.

Located near Mount Sefuri, on the border of Fukuoka, Japan, this property is a striking yet subdued L-shape abode of 158 square metres. Offering sustainable energy solutions throughout, the home has been designed with privacy in mind, and makes use of the four seasons through an open plan layout. If you would like to take a peek inside this intriguing and luxurious property, read on below to learn more!