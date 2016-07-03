The Japanese home with a surprising feature

A long-held tradition in Japanese culture is tea drinking. Tea is central to many different ceremonies, and architectural spaces are often designed to host these events, known as chashitsu. These chaseki, broadly translated to mean ‘place for tea’ are areas within the home where individuals are seated to participant in the ritual or occasion. Chashitsu generally feature shōji windows and sliding doors. These are fabricated using a delicate timber frame, which is then covered in a translucent Japanese rice paper. Additionally, they often include tatami mat floors, a tokonoma alcove for art, and a simple minimalist aesthetic. Today’s beautifully designed abode includes a gorgeous chashitsu tea room, as well as impressive Zen-esque interior spaces.
Located near Mount Sefuri, on the border of Fukuoka, Japan, this property is a striking yet subdued L-shape abode of 158 square metres. Offering sustainable energy solutions throughout, the home has been designed with privacy in mind, and makes use of the four seasons through an open plan layout. If you would like to take a peek inside this intriguing and luxurious property, read on below to learn more!
Designed by Fukuoka-based firm Ami Environment Design, this dwelling boasts a sense of Zen-like peacefulness, without compromising on luxury amenities or necessary 21st-century living requirements.
The exterior is an elegant, timber-clad structure, which is replete with gently pitched roofs, and a number of intersecting, angular buildings. The home wonderfully works with the natural environment, rather than against it, imparting a feeling of serenity and a tranquil aura.
As with many Japanese designs, the home utilises and exploits negative space. This essentially means that there is worth and benefit in keeping certain areas empty and void of decoration. Unlike many Western designs, this is not seen as a disadvantage, but rather an opportunity to work with the energy within the home, as well as around it.
From this angle and perspective we are able to see the tea room, which offers the occupants a restful place of gathering and solace. As one of the most important spaces within the dwelling, this is a key determining factor that pulls together the interior and purpose of the home's design.
Taking a look at the house we are also able to see that this abode is slightly elevated from the ground. This is a common Japanese architectural feature, which helps provide airflow and insulation to the property.
Moving inside the home we are presented with a minimalist interior that is sleek, simple and efficient. Dating back to the early fifteenth century, minimalism was a common trait seen in many public and private buildings.
The interior is rich in depth and elegance, with many different elements of wabi-sabi design style. Wabi-sabi is representative of Japanese aesthetics, and a world tview centred on the recognition of transience and imperfection. Here the home nurtures a sense of austere simplicity, and works brilliantly in maintaining a sleek yet comfortable air.
Turning around and taking a look at the interior from a different angle, we are able to see the open plan layout and internal structure of the space. The rooms are all inter-connected, with a dramatic yet elegant ambience. With timber as the main material used throughout, the home is undeniably welcoming and warm, but retains a feeling of cleanliness as well.
By creating such a large opening to the interior areas, the architects have managed to bring the outdoors 'indoors' and work with the seasonal shift of the landscape. The dining room is simple and effective, while the kitchen employs modern amenities with 21st century practicality.
For one last look before we end our tour, we travel back inside and into the living room. Connected to the aforementioned dining room and kitchen, this space boasts strong architectural lines and stunning minimalist features.
Traditional in its construction, this modern home takes elements of Japanese heritage and juxtaposes them against contemporary finishes and sustainable, energy saving components. Replete with passive solar design principals, this home is guaranteed to be enjoyable year round, no matter the season or weather conditions.
